Gov. Bill Lee will visit Greeneville on Monday.
Lee will be in town for a ceremonial investiture ceremony for 3rd Judicial District Circuit Court Judge William E. Phillips II.
The ceremony will be held at 3:30 p.m. Monday at the Capitol Theatre, 104 S. Main St.
Phillips, 45, is already serving as a Circuit Court judge. A formal swearing-in ceremony by 3rd Judicial District Chancellor Douglas E. Jenkins for Phillips was held in October 2021.
Phillips, of Rogersville, is filling out the remaining term of Judge Thomas J. Wright, who formally retired Sept. 1, 2021. Wright continues to serve the state judicial system as a special judge.
Wright’s eight-year judicial term ends this year. Phillips and two others are running as Republican candidates for the 3rd Judicial Circuit Court-Part II judgeship in the May 3 primary.
The other candidates are Bradley Mercer and Crystal Goan Jessee.
Wright said this week that the governor’s visit is a demonstration of how important Lee considers the judicial appointment process in Tennessee.
“It is an incredible honor for the 3rd Judicial District to have the governor come for a ceremonial investiture of my successor in office, William Phillips. Although Chancellor Douglas Jenkins administered the oath of office to Judge Phillips upon his selection by the governor so that Judge Phillips could immediately go to work, I believe the governor will do so ceremonially during his visit to Greeneville,” Wright said.
The 3rd Judicial District includes Greene, Hamblen, Hancock and Hawkins counties.
“I believe the governor’s visit to swear in Judge Phillips is an indication of how importantly he views his role in the judicial appointment process and how seriously he considers and selects candidates for offices such as this,” Wright said.
Phillips was formally appointed in October 2021 by Lee to the Circuit Court bench. He was one of three candidates for the judgeship interviewed last year in Greeneville by the state Trial Court Vacancy Commission. The names of Phillips and another candidate were forwarded to Lee for consideration for appointment to fill out Wright’s judicial term.
“It is an honor to be appointed Circuit Court Judge by Gov. Bill Lee after an extensive vetting process,” Phillips told the Rogersville Review.
“The 3rd Judicial District has a legacy of exceptional judges. Judge Wright exemplified what it meant to be a fair and just judge. I am humbled to fulfill his term and am dedicated to serving all citizens in the 3rd Judicial District,” Phillips said last year.
Wright is among many in the local legal community looking forward to Lee’s visit.
“I very much appreciate Gov. Lee taking the time to perform this meaningful ceremony in Greeneville. I am certain that Judge Phillips and his family will treasure this moment,” Wright said.
Greeneville attorney Curt Collins, president of the Greene County Bar Association, shares the enthusiasm for Lee’s visit.
“The Greene County Bar is excited to welcome Gov. Bill Lee for this significant event. The appointment process is a long-standing proceeding signifying a passing of the torch. The candidates are analyzed and assessed by their experience, integrity, and overall ability to maintain what is necessary to hold a judicial position,” Collins said.
Collins noted the selection process is not new to the judicial district.
In 2015, current 3rd Judicial District Circuit Court Judge Beth Boniface was appointed to the bench by then-Gov. Bill Haslam.
“The Circuit Court judge position in the 3rd Judicial District is one of integrity, requiring an understanding of our citizens throughout the entire district. It requires an ability to apply the law to a particular set of facts in a fair and impartial manner example,” Collins said.
He said Wright represents “the epitome of a fair and impartial jurist. Needless to say, his successor has big shoes to fill,” Collins said.
As Circuit Court judge, Collins said Phillips “has hit the ground running, hearing cases in both Circuit and Chancery Court, sitting in for Chancellor Doug Jenkins on occasion.”
“We congratulate Judge Phillips on this momentous accomplishment, and we look forward to his official swearing in on Monday,” Collins said.
Lee’s participation in the ceremony Monday afternoon in Greeneville is anticipated to be his only official duty while in Greene County.
“I do believe that will be our only stop in the county on Monday,” Lee spokesman Casey Black said this week.
The ceremonial investiture ceremony at The Capitol Theatre is open to the public.