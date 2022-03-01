Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee visited Greeneville Monday to take part in an investiture ceremony for 3rd Judicial District Circuit Court Judge William E. Phillips II.
Phillips, 45, is already serving as a Circuit Court judge. A formal swearing-in ceremony by 3rd Judicial District Chancellor Douglas E. Jenkins for Phillips was held in October 2021.
Phillips, of Rogersville, is filling out the remaining term of Judge Thomas J. Wright, who formally retired Sept. 1, 2021. Wright continues to serve the state judicial system as a special judge.
Phillips was formally appointed in October 2021 by Lee to the Circuit Court bench. He was one of three candidates for the judgeship interviewed last year in Greeneville by the state Trial Court Vacancy Commission. The names of Phillips and another candidate were forwarded to Lee for consideration for appointment to fill out Wright’s judicial term.
As the investiture ceremony began at the Capitol Theatre in downtown Greeneville on Monday, Wright said it was an honor to have a visit from the governor.
“Today the 3rd Judicial District is highly honored to have Governor Lee here to perform this investiture ceremony. I have found Governor Lee to be as warm, genuine, and humble as any high office holder I have ever been around,” Wright said.
Lee was joined by numerous judges, representatives, and county officials from across the region who attended the ceremony.
Lee told those in attendance that the American judicial system was something to be treasured.
“Looking around our world today we can see how precious our system of justice really is. This is not something that happens all over the world. Everyone does not share in the protections and freedoms that we all do here. We should stop every now and then and remind ourselves that there is nothing commonplace about what is happening right here,” Lee said.
Lee complimented Phillips on his family history and his service to his community.
“Judge Phillips is a man of humble service that comes from a long historical line of people of service. It makes me very proud of this, and he must be very proud of his family’s legacy,” Lee said.
Lee also said the process that led to the appointment of Phillips was sound.
“There is a vetting process for this that delivers the most highly qualified person for this role,” Lee said.
Wright’s eight-year judicial term ends this year. Phillips and two others are running as Republican candidates for the 3rd Judicial Circuit Court-Part II judgeship in the May 3 primary.
The other candidates are Bradley Mercer and Crystal Goan Jessee, both of Greene County.
The 3rd Judicial District includes Greene, Hamblen, Hancock and Hawkins counties.
On Monday, Phillips thanked everyone who attended the event, and thanked the Capitol Theatre for hosting the ceremony.
“I want to say thank you to my fellow judges who are here. I am humbled by your presence. Thank you to the Capitol Theatre as well. This is a beautiful venue,” Phillips said.
Phillips mainly thanked his family for their support, and his late father for setting a good example for him.
“Thank you to my friends and family. I could have accomplished none of this without my family. My wife and sons have put up with quite a bit,” Phillips said. “I really want to thank my father who passed away a year ago. He taught me what it meant to be a good attorney and a good man.”
Phillips promised to sit on the bench with honor.
“I pledge to bring fairness, honor, and integrity to the bench with me every day,” Phillips said.