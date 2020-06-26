The case of a former Eastman Chemical Company and Coca-Cola employee accused of economic espionage for allegedly stealing more than $119 million in trade secrets continues its path through U.S. District Court in Greeneville.
Xiaorong You, also known as Shannon You, 57, was indicted in February 2019 by a federal grand jury sitting in Greeneville for conspiracy to steal trade secrets related to a process that coats the inside of cans. You was also indicted on seven counts of theft of trade secrets and one count of wire fraud.
You, who listed an address in Lansing, Michigan, remains in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service. You is represented by former federal prosecutor and Greeneville lawyer Corey B. Shipley, along with Johnson City lawyer Thomas C. Jessee.
Also named in the 2019 indictment for conspiracy to steal trade secrets is 62-year-old Liu Xiangchen, 61, of Shandong Province, China.
You, who was born in China but was naturalized as a U.S. citizen in 1992, entered a not guilty plea. A videoconference motion hearing was held Thursday afternoon in the case before U.S. Magistrate Judge Cynthia Richardson Wyrick.
Oral arguments on behalf of the defendant and government were heard. Shipley and Jessee seek to have a witness scheduled to testify as a scientific expert at trial for the government excluded. The anticipated testimony is of “limited probative value” in the context of the case, the defense motion states.
The motion was taken under advisement by the judge.
A July 21 trial date for You in Greeneville is scheduled. Senior U.S. District Judge J. Ronnie Greer will preside.
‘PREMEDITATED THEFT’ ALLEGED
“The conduct alleged in (the) indictment exemplifies the rob, replicate and replace approach to technological development,” John C. Demers, U.S. Assistant Attorney General-National Security said after You’s indictment.
“Xiaorong You is accused of an egregious, premeditated theft and transfer of trade secrets worth more than $100 million for the purpose of setting up a Chinese company that would compete with the American companies from which the trade secrets were stolen,” Demers said. “Unfortunately, China continues to use its national programs, like the ‘Thousand Talents,’ to solicit and reward the theft of our nation’s trade secrets and intellectual property, but the Justice Department will continue to prioritize investigations like these, to ensure that China understands that this criminal conduct is not an acceptable business or economic development practice.”
The indictment alleges that You, Liu, and a third co-conspirator believed to be in China “formulated a plan in which You would exploit her employment with the two American employers to steal trade secrets and provide the information for the economic benefit of trade secrets the Chinese company that Liu managed, which would manufacture and profit from products developed using the stolen trade secrets.”
The indictment alleges that in exchange, Liu “would cause the Chinese company to reward You for her theft, by helping her receive the Thousand Talent(s) Plan and another financial award, based on the trade secrets she stole, and by giving You an ownership share of a new company that would ‘own’ the stolen trade secrets in China.”
The Thousand Talents Plan is a Chinese government-backed awards program similar to a grant.
“The conspirators also agreed to compete with U.S. and foreign companies, including some of the owners of the stolen trade secrets, in China and elsewhere, by selling products designed, developed and manufactured using the stolen trade secrets,” the indictment alleges.
Jay Tabb, FBI executive assistant director for the National Security Branch, said in 2019 that You and her co-defendant “didn’t stop at going after technical secrets belonging to just one company. They allegedly targeted multiple companies and made off with trade secrets at an estimated value of almost $120 million.”
The government’s case is prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Tennessee and the National Security Division’s Counterintelligence and Export Control Section.
FORMER EMPLOYERS
You worked for about five years as an engineer with Coca-Cola in Atlanta, and for Eastman Chemical Company in Kingsport for less than one year afterward. Prosecutors allege that just before leaving Coca-Cola, You uploaded confidential documents to her Google Drive account detailing trade secrets from six Coca-Cola vendors worth more than $100 million, according to the federal indictment and a testimony by an FBI agent.
The formula was not considered a secret by the soft drink manufacturer, but the indictment says the information helped You obtain funding from the Chinese government to found a company making next-generation can coatings for the lucrative beverage industry.
Until recently, bisphenol-A, or BPA, was used to coat the inside of cans and other food and beverage containers to help minimize flavor loss and prevent a container from corroding or reacting with the food or beverage contained inside. But due to recently discovered potential harmful effects of BPA, companies began searching for BPA-free alternatives.
The BPA-free trade secrets allegedly stolen by You and her co-defendant “belonged to multiple owners” and cost an estimated total of at least $119.6 million to develop, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
RECURRING ISSUE
You’s case is one of many with similar allegations heard in U.S. courts. Government officials have said that Chinese companies and individuals are responsible for the theft of between $225 billion and $600 billion a year worth of U.S. intellectual property, including designs copied from industry and other developing technologies, and ranging into areas such as pirated movies and music.
A first phase of a U.S.-China trade pact signed in January includes assurances of protection of trade secrets and eliminating distribution of counterfeit goods, along with an agreement with China to no longer compel U.S. companies to transfer their technologies to Chinese companies in order to enter to enter the Chinese market.
“These alternatives are difficult and expensive to develop,” according to You’s indictment.
You was employed from December 2012 to August 2017 by Coca-Cola in Atlanta as principal engineer for global research. Coke had agreements with other companies to conduct research and development, testing, analysis and review of different BPA-free technologies.
“Due to her extensive education and experience with BPA and BPA-free coating technologies, she was one of a limited number of employees with access to trade secrets belonging to the various owners,” the government indictment states.
From September 2017 through June 2018, You was employed by Eastman Chemical Company in Kingsport as a packaging application development manager. You “was one of a limited number of employees with access to trade secrets belonging to that company,” according to the indictment.
Other federal cases have shown that designs and formulas for varied technologies including proprietary corn seeds, turbines and semiconductors have been stolen, with tactics ranging from intercontinental hacking to the theft of sensitive documents from company employees.
The Chinese government denies sanctioning or directing the theft of U.S. trade secrets, although some U.S. observers are skeptical the Chinese government will intercede despite agreements already reached.
“China’s technological achievements did not come from theft,” a foreign ministry spokesman told Reuters in 2019.
FEDERAL COURT APPEARANCES
You was taken into custody in February 2019 in Lansing, Michigan. In April of 2019, a detention hearing for You was held in Greeneville before then-U.S. Magistrate Judge Clifton L. Corker.
Corker discussed “how the weight of the evidence regarding defendant’s risk of flight was substantial,” and that You has no familial or community ties to East Tennessee but “substantial connections to China,” court documents state.
Corker determined that You should be detained pending trial.
Court documents state that if convicted of the offenses she is charged with, You “will face a lengthy sentence” that may include a range of between 210 to 262 months of imprisonment.
“(You) faces a maximum 10-year prison sentence for each of the trade secret offenses, and a maximum 20-year imprisonment sentence for the wire fraud charge. (Her) lengthy sentence provides a motive to flee internationally,” court documents state.
Shipley and Jessee said Thursday at the motion hearing in federal court that testimony by the witness, recently retired Air Force brigadier general Dr. Robert S. Spalding III, could create the “potential for unfair prejudice” and jurors possibly “confusing the issues” given recent statements by President Donald J. Trump about the origins of the novel coronavirus.
The defense seeks to have testimony by Spalding excluded from the trial.
In court documents, the defense notes the indictment naming You “contains no allegations against the Chinese Communist Party or the Chinese government.”
“Furthermore, it is clear from the indictment that no materials were ever provided to any person or entity in China,” the motion states.
“Obviously, we’re concerned about the fact with the constant articles every day about (COVID-19) and the Chinese,” Shipley said Friday. “We’re concerned she will be judged from a point of bias because she is Chinese.”
Added Jessee: “Neither the Chinese nor the Chinese Communist Party is even mentioned in this indictment. There are no allegations in the indictment relating to the Chinese government stealing American trade secrets.”
Unsubstantiated involvement by You with the Chinese government is a concern of defense lawyers.
“Any mention of such alleged collusion would be highly prejudicial and would taint the prospective jurors into equating this to an espionage case,” Shipley said.
“China’s relationship with the United States is clearly tumultuous right now and has been for many years. We can see evidence of that everywhere in national news outlets,” Shipley said. “There have been several cases across the nation concerning such theft of American intellectual property. That is true. However, this case is quite different. There is no evidence and will be no evidence presented at trial that any intellectual property was wrongfully delivered to China.”