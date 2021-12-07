Greeneville Assistant Police Chief Mike Crum was relieved of his duties Monday in a surprise shakeup in the city police department command structure.
City Administrator Todd Smith and police Chief Tim Ward Tuesday confirmed the dismissal of Crum, a veteran Greeneville police officer with more than 30 years’ service who rose up the ranks to become assistant chief in July 2018.
“He’s no longer with the police department,” Smith said Tuesday.
Crum was offered an opportunity to resign, declined, and was then let go, Smith said.
Smith and Ward declined to comment on the circumstances that led up to the dismissal of Crum, who did not immediately return a call seeking comment Tuesday morning.
“It was a decision made in the best interest of the police department to make a personnel change and move on. It was in the best interest of the community,” Smith said.
Ward termed Crum’s departure from the police force a “personnel matter” and referred further questions to the Town of Greeneville Human Resources Department.
“By design, I’m not allowed to talk about personnel issues,” Ward said.
Crum had about 31 years of service with the Greeneville Police Department. During his career there, he served as patrol lieutenant, patrol captain and administrative captain. He is a 2007 graduate of the FBI National Academy.
The duties of Greeneville Police Department assistant chief include participating in the preparation of the annual departmental budget, assisting the chief in the organization and direction of personnel and police department activities and filling in during the chief’s absence.
Smith said he and Ward would meet Tuesday and discussed filling the now-vacant assistant police chief position.
“I will meet with Tim Ward today. Really, it is a decision the chief will ultimately make,” Smith said.
The Greeneville Police Department includes 54 sworn full-time officers and about 30 auxiliary police officers.