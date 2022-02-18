The Greeneville Police Department is moving ahead, mindful of realities that call for changes in internal culture.
Police Chief Tim Ward and new Assistant Chief Stephen Hixson discussed plans for the police force in an interview last week.
Hixson, 50, was sworn in last month as assistant police chief. Most recently the department’s administrative captain, Hixson joined the Greeneville police force in 1997.
Hixson is assisting Ward with implementing improvements and other modifications. The ongoing work follows a survey conducted among police department officers in November 2021 by the University of Tennessee Municipal Technical Advisory Service. Results of the survey ultimately led to the departure of former Assistant Chief Michael Crum.
The survey identified a number of issues, including low departmental morale, shortcomings in administration procedure and internal communication. Some officers also identified favoritism, bullying and gender discrimination as problems within the department.
“Reading that sort of thing, it’s easy to be disheartened and I’m not going to minimize those results, but I think we’re better than that and I think that people working in the police department strive every day to prove they are better than that,” Ward said.
The police department is “moving along the lines of accountability and transparency,” Ward said.
“We’ve had multiple meetings with personnel,” he said. “If people weren’t happy with the way things were before, all we can do is address those complaints and that’s what we’re trying to do. All we can try and do is change the perception that there are inequities. If the perception is there, then we have to try and address the perception.”
Hixson will play a central role in moving in a new direction, Ward said.
“We’ve worked together for 25 years,” he said. “I believe Steve is going to do a lot of the heavy lifting on this.”
Hisxon, who has served a number of roles within the police department, is still adjusting to the duties of assistant chief.
“I’m trying to settle in. It’s like a learning process,” Hixson said. “I’m trying to come up with ways to be more interactive with personnel and try to make them feel the department is as much theirs as everyone else’s. I want them to feel it’s not our department here, but it belongs to everyone.”
One effort involves a revision of the departmental command structure, with input from the International Association of Chiefs of Police.
A year ago, the police department had five captains in addition to chief and assistant chief. Ward said the department is moving toward a model that includes an administrative captain and two other captains, each with specific responsibilities. Other responsibilities are assigned to lieutenants and sergeants.
“We’re trying to get them involved in all aspects of (operations),” Ward said.
Steve Spano was recently named police department administrative captain, Ward said.
The revised command structure will also will also include more patrol officers on the road, with input encouraged from officers of all ranks, Ward said.
Reducing the command structure will have the additional benefit of saving taxpayers $75,000, Ward said.
The Greeneville Police Department currently consists of 53 full-time officers and two support staff members. There are also about 20 auxiliary officers.
The police department is a mixture of veteran and newer officers. About 30 percent of the police force has been hired within the last five years, including 11 officers hired in the last two years. The department has not experienced a notable amount of turnover, as is the case with some other area law enforcement agencies.
“We have no vacancies,” Ward said. “A lot of people we have working here, this is about the only police department they wanted to work at.”
Hixson said a bridge retirement plan helps retain experienced officers while transitioning to retirement.
The plan allows retirement at age 55 after 25 years of service without any reduced benefits and includes a mandatory retirement age of 60, excluding the police chief. Retirees receive a supplement until they are eligible for Social Security.
Ward said hiring of new officers is done cooperatively by a planning staff. He said all promotions are earned. Test results are taken into consideration, along with other factors, including annual reviews and each officer’s “body of work.”
“We try to know everybody. Actions speak louder than anything,” Ward said.
Hixson said individual officers have “special talents,” such as identifying impaired drivers, or defusing domestic situations, and their skills can be used to maximum benefit.
“There’s only so many promotions,” Ward said. “Can they expect to be promoted? No. Can they be rewarded for their body of work? Yes,” Ward said. “They need to do their work, be a role model and if they weren’t promoted, I would be shocked.”
Hixson said his primary duty as assistant chief “is to support the chief and the department.”
Hixson enjoys working with new technology, fellow officers and the public.
“I really have developed a strong passion for people, not just in the department, but outside of the department,” he said. “I like being able to carry on a friendship with them, and that’s been an amazing part of the job.”
Support for the police department by city officials and the community is important to all Greeneville police officers.
“That is huge,” Hixson said. “I can’t think of all the times I get thanked for my service. When people don’t have that level of support, everything starts breaking down.”
“We have good benefits, we have good pay and we have good support from the Board of Mayor and Aldermen,” Ward added.
As internal adjustments are made in the Greeneville Police Department, Ward and Hixson emphasized the focus of officers remains the same.
“We’ve got good people who at their core are dedicated to the community and the safety of the community,” Ward said. “Regardless of what the inter-department morale has been, we didn’t change in our mission and that is to protect the public. We’ve never failed in our mission, and we don’t have a lot of turnover and we don’t have a lot of work stoppage and that probably speaks well to their character.”
Hixson agreed.
“Everybody is doing their job and always will. We have a great team, and our community should be blessed to have our officers,” he said.