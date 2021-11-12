Greeneville police now carry an automated external defibrillator in each patrol vehicle. The police department also is equipped with Mobile Trauma Kits carried by shift supervisors.
Purchase of the lifesaving equipment was authorized earlier this year by the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen. The AEDs and trauma first aid kits, informally known as “Doc In a Box,” are part of ongoing GPD efforts “to safeguard our community,” police Capt. Steven Hixson said.
The Greeneville Fire Department and Greene County-Greeneville EMS respond quickly to reported heart attacks, vehicle crashes and other events resulting in traumatic injuries. There are times when officers must provide aid until other first responders arrive.
The AEDs and trauma kits are “a tremendous tool,” Hixson said.
“Our guys are always out mobile. We have a great EMS in the county and fire department, but sometimes they are not available and this gives us the avenue to (provide) critical care,” said Hixson, Greeneville police administrative captain.
More than 356,000 people suffer out-of-hospital cardiac arrests each year in the U.S.
“Many of those won’t survive. However, having an AED in the patrol cars helps get lifesaving technology to the scene quicker,” Hixson said.
Instructions in the AED kit tell an officer where to place the defibrillators pads and electrodes.
“The AED system does the rest. It tells if the system was not applied correctly and how to correct it,” a news release said.
The defibrillator system then monitors the patient “and if needed, the AED will administer life-saving measures.”
The AED also instructs officers how to give CPR, and the quality of the CPR being provided.
“The AED system does it all. It tells us where to put the patches on and it monitors the vitals of the patient automatically,” Hixson said. “Human error is taken out automatically.”
If a second defibrillator electric shock is needed, the AED lets the officer know.
“It will tell others to stand clear. It is pretty intuitive,” Hixson said.
The AED has been used at least twice by Greeneville police officers since patrol vehicles were equipped.
“We’ve had two successful deployments of the AED,” Hixson said.
In one instance, a tourniquet was required. Another helped an officer treat a person having an allergic reaction.
“It just helps us if we get on scene first. We can utilize all this stuff to save somebody’s life,” Hixson said.
The trauma kits carried in the vehicles of supervisors contain an array of first aid tools.
The comprehensive trauma kit is a winner of the federal Occupational Health & Safety Administration’s New Product Award for emergency response.
The “Doc In a Box” kit was developed to provide immediate aid in field trauma care. It and the AED are both made by Massachusetts-based Zoll Corp.
The trauma kit is “highly interactive” and contains potentially life-saving supplies and instructions for the user.
Each box has a built-in electronic tablet that is pre-loaded with the Mobilize Rescue App.
“This gives immediate interactive instruction for the emergency at hand,” the release said.
Officers turn on the tablet and answer pertinent questions. The tablet then instructs the officer how to give assistance.
Each kit includes trauma-related medical supplies and an OSHA-required first aid kit. It includes cards that officers can fill out and attach to individuals in the event of a scene with multiple victims.
“It goes to every kind of (possibility) out there. It’s phenomenal,” Hixson said.
The police department has 54 of the AED units and 17 trauma kits. Each AED costs about $1,100. The trauma kits cost about $1,800.
“We put them in our cars to protect our families and our community,” Hixson said. “It doesn’t have to do with a knife-wielding suspect or a gunman.”
The AED Plus model used by Greeneville police operates on batteries “and charges like a tablet,” Hixson said.
The AED is stored in a lime-green plastic carrier and kept in a fabric bag with handles. AEDs are kept in the trunks of patrol cars to prevent jostling while in motion.
Police Chief Tim Ward and Assistant Chief Michael Crum addressed the Board of Mayor and Aldermen in May about purchasing the equipment. Aldermen gave their approval.
“Our board has been very supportive in helping the police department to (achieve) our mission and we’ve very grateful for them,” Hixson said.
Tennessee’s “Good Samaritan” law immunizes certain people from being sued should injury be caused while trying to render aid or assistance to someone in need. The law protects first responders and the general public.