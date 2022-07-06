A “Safe Exchange Zone” for child custody exchanges or the purchase of goods arranged online has been established by the Greeneville Police Department.
The Safe Exchange Zone is marked by signs in the parking lot of the police department, 200 N. College St.
“The purpose of this zone is to grant our citizens an area where they can more safely meet to purchase goods from other individuals or exchange children during custody disputes,” police Assistant Chief Steve Hixson said.
A potential for danger exists “(when) people to meet and exchange goods for money. Each person is assuming a risk of robbery or assault,” Hixson said.
The space “is also a good place for child custody exchanges. Earlier this year in a nearby town, three people lost their lives at what was described as a child-custody exchange,” he said.
A deadly confrontation that claimed the lives of three people took place Jan. 3 at a Pilot station off Interstate 81 in Jefferson County during a child custody exchange. Two of the victims were Greene County residents.
Kenneth Cook, 58, and his 16-year-old stepdaughter Teagan Welch died of wounds suffered during an exchange of gunfire also involving Teagan Welch’s father. Christopher Ray Welch, 48, of Harriman, died at the scene.
Cook was pastor of the Mosheim Church of God and Teagan Welch was an 11th grader at Greeneville High School.
Preventing disputes that have the potential to turn violent prompted the creation of the Safe Exchange Zone by the Greeneville Police Department.
“This area is for exchanging children during custody concerns or for the purchase of items from social media or the like,” Hixson said.
“While this area is intended to provide a measure of extra safety, the Greeneville Police Department still wants to remind people who may utilize the area that their safety is dependent on their decisions,” he stressed.
Hixson said that if a person suspects that a transaction is suspicious, “please give in to that feeling.”
“If you are having concerns about violence during custody exchanges, please call (Greene County) emergency dispatch at 911, so that solutions can be provided for your questions and concerns,” he said.
The Safe Exchange Zone is located in the parking lot close to the police station. Two spots in the marked exchange zone are separated by a walkway to allow for spacing and to allow more distance between each party.
The Safe Exchange Zone “is well lit and under video surveillance,” Hixson said.
Secure exchange zones are being utilized by more police departments nationwide as the popularity of online commerce grows.
“When shopping online, there are some great deals to be found on websites such as Craigslist, Offerup, and Facebook Marketplace. However, there are also some real dangers associated with meeting a complete stranger. If you conduct a quick Google search, you’ll find numerous stories of crimes committed against persons while conducting an exchange of items purchased through these websites,” according to the University of Illinois at Chicago Police Department.
Public safety is the reason the Greeneville Police Department’s Safe Exchange Zone was established “in keeping with our mission to protect you, your family, and our community,” Hixson said.