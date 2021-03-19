Crime and crash figures for 2020 compiled by the Greeneville Police Department may shed some light on public behavior during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Serious crimes and vehicle crashes resulting in serious injuries both declined in 2020, compared to 2019. Traffic offense totals indicate that more people may have been driving, however.
CRIME, DRUG ARRESTS DECLINE
There were two homicides in 2020, the same number as 2019. Three robberies were reported, up one from the previous year.
Assaults decreased 14.3% in 2020, from 607 in 2019 to 520 last year. Reported larcenies and thefts totaled 795 in 2020, down 15.6% from the 942 reported the previous year to Greeneville police.
There were 109 burglaries reported in 2020 in the Town of Greeneville, a decline of 16.6% from the 131 investigated by police in 2019.
Motor vehicle thefts were down 14.4%, from 125 in 2019 to 107 in 2020.
Fraud cases declined 15.8%, to 133 in 2020 from 158 in 2019.
Vandalism remained steady, from 189 to 182 reported incidents over the two-year period, a decline of 3.7%.
There were 16 cases of embezzlement reported in 2020, compared to 31 in 2019, a drop of 48.4%.
There were five cases of arson last year, compared to four in 2019. Two kidnapping/abduction cases were reported in 2020. One kidnapping was investigated in 2019.
Forcible sex offenses totaled 21 in 2010, down 19.2% from 26 cases in 2019. There were four “nonforcible” sex offenses in 2020. None were reported in 2019.
A possible indicator of economic stress during the pandemic may be reflected in counterfeiting cases in Greeneville in 2020. Police received 180 reports, up 28.6% from the 140 counterfeiting cases investigated in 2019.
Miscellaneous reports declined to 724 in 2020 from 802 in 2019, a reduction of 9.7%.
Drug and narcotic-related arrests in Greeneville were down 15.6% from the previous year, to 303 in 2020 from 359 in 2019. The methamphetamine and opioid epidemics both continue unabated, public health officials said this week.
ARREST TOTALS UP
There were 1,480 on-view arrests of adults in 2020, an 11.5% increase from 1,327 arrests in 2019.
There were 453 adults summoned or cited last year by Greeneville police, compared to 354 in 2019, an increase of 28%. During the pandemic, law enforcement agencies have issued more citations for non-violent offenses to keep the inmate count down at the Greene County Detention Center.
There were 80 juveniles summoned or cited in 2020 by Greeneville police, compared to 50 in 2019, a 60% increase. Seventeen juveniles were taken into custody in 2020, compared to four in 2019.
CRASH INJURIES, TRAFFIC CHARGES
Vehicle crashes and tickets issued indicate people may be driving more in the Town of Greeneville during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Two vehicle fatalities were reported in 2020 in Greeneville. Three occurred in 2019. Crashes with incapacitating injuries totaled 29 in 2020, the same number as 2019.
Non-incapacitating injuries suffered in crashes in 2020 total 42. There were 69 incapacitating injuries in 2019, just over 39% more than last year.
Wrecks with reported possible injuries in 2020 totaled 225, a 6.6% increase from 211 in 2019.
There were 1,296 crashes resulting in property damage of over $400 in 2020 in the Town of Greeneville. That represents a modest increase of 1.5% from the 1,277 wrecks involving property damage over $400 in 2019.
Crashes with property damage under $400 totaled 374 in 2020 compared to 278 in 2019, an increase of 34.5%.
There were 11,433 traffic tickets issued in 2020 by Greeneville police, an increase of 10.8% from the 10,322 tickets issued in 2019.
Individual traffic charges totaled 24,055 in 2020, an 11.3% percent increase over the 21,621 filed in 2019.
There were 880 parking tickets written out in 2020 by Greeneville police, or 55.6% fewer than the 1,981 tickets issued in 2019.
Police also issued 4,335 warnings to drivers in 2020, an increase of nearly 21 percent over 2019.