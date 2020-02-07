A man suffered apparent serious head injuries in an assault with a baseball bat about 3:15 a.m. Friday at a house in the 100 block of Railroad Street, according to a Greeneville police report.
After being called to the Railroad Street address, police found a man “with a serious head injury sustained from a blunt object,” Officer Burton Ellis said in the report.
“The home was ransacked, blood was on the floor and walls, and numerous weapons laying in the floor of the living room,” the report said.
Police saw a metal baseball bat lying near the victim with blood splatter on the end. There were pools of blood in the living room, hallway, and bedroom, the report said.
The victim was conscious but was slurring his speech and hard to understand, the report said.
The victim “had a large contusion to the back of his head.”
“He did state that a white female had done this to him. He did not know her name or any details of what happened,” the report said.
He confirmed that a man was also present but did not commit the assault. Police spoke with that man at his Wesley Avenue address.
The man “was acting irrational and had blood on his feet, hands, neck, and face,” and had already changed clothes and was attempting to wash the blood off of him, the report said.
The man said the blood came from the female suspect, who had been dropped off at the home. He said the injured man “was fine” and not at the Wesley Avenue residence when the assault occurred.
He told police a large white female and small Hispanic female dropped the female suspect off at the Railroad Street home.
Police determined “a substantial fight had occurred inside the home.”
“The house was in disarray, the television was broken, and pictures were broken,” the report said.
The assault took place in the living room of the home, it added.
Numerous weapons and items of drug paraphernalia were on the floor.
Officers attempted to locate the female suspect by pinging her cell phone and determined a location on Cumberland Drive. She was not at the address, the report said.
The male victim was taken by Greene County-Greeneville EMS for treatment.
The incident remains under investigation.