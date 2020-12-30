A man who hid in a sewer drain Tuesday afternoon to avoid apprehension by Greeneville police was charged with resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Paden R. Crumley, 29, of 279 Ted Weems Road, was also found to have an active arrest warrant in Greene County, Officer Jason Hope said in a report.
Officers responded to a call about 3:20 p.m. Tuesday about a man looking into vehicles in the parking lot of the Burger King restaurant on East Andrew Johnson Highway. The man, later identified as Crumley, was found in the Burger King men’s room, Officer Jason Hope said in a report.
Crumley came out of the bathroom. He was unable to tell officers where he was coming from. Crumley then “took off running” and was pursued on foot toward Greeneville Commons.
“(He) then went down a sewer drain,” the report said.
Crumley was taken into custody a short time later. He had identification from another person in one of his pockets but was identified. Crumley was also found to have the active arrest warrant.
Found in Crumley’s jacket pocket were two syringes and two metal spoons. He had another syringe in a pants pocket. Police looked in the bathroom Crumley had been in and found a bottle cap “with a liquid substance in it on the back of the toilet,” the report said.
Crumley was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in General Sessions Court.