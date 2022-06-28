A Greeneville police officer was recently dismissed following an internal investigation into alleged inappropriate contact with a teenager.
The complaint involving Cody D. Greene investigated by the departmental Internal Affairs Division alleged that Greene made “unwanted contact” several times with the 16-year-old female over the social media platform Snapchat and at her place of employment.
Greene’s employment was terminated on June 2. Reasons cited in a communication from police Chief Tim Ward to Greene include “dishonesty and untruthfulness” during an internal affairs interview, and for violation of the departmental Code of Ethics “as it is unethical for an officer of the Greenevile Police Department to be untruthful during an official investigation.”
Greene, who was hired in 2019, had served as a school resource officer both at the vocational and elementary school levels.
‘UNWANTED CONTACT’
Documents compiled by the departmental Internal Affairs Division state that on May 21, Greene County 911 Dispatch received a call from a person wanting to file a complaint against a Greeneville police officer “regarding unwanted contact unrelated to police-related business.”
The caller gave her name and place of employment and told a dispatcher that Greene had come through the business drive-through “after being told by the management that he was not allowed to be back at the business because he had been harassing her for several months.”
A Greeneville police officer recorded part of a May 21 phone conversation on his bodycam with the juvenile.
She told the officer that several months earlier, she received a friend request from a stranger. She accepted and asked who they were.
Greene identified himself and said he was looking for a friend from high school. She replied that she was still in high school, so she could not be the person he was looking for.
Greene then asked the juvenile if he could be “completely honest” with her, according to investigation documents.
The juvenile said that Greene wrote that he was a school resource officer “and he started to get creepy with her,” asking for sexually suggestive pictures. She replied she did not have any. The juvenile then alleged “that Greene continued to try to have sex with her.”
The girl kept the contact a secret “because she did not want to get in trouble,” according to the investigation.
RECORDED STATEMENTS
A recorded statement by the juvenile was taken May 23 by two Internal Affairs Division investigators, Detective Capt. Tim Davis and Capt. Steve Spano.
She told them she met Greene in October or November 2021 when she served him food at her workplace. She saw him the next day when she arrived at her school, where he was working that day as an SRO. She asked him if the food was good.
About a week later, the juvenile received the Snapchat friend request.
Among other questions, Greene asked about the juvenile’s relationship with her boyfriend.
She replied in part “that she was only 16 years old.”
The juvenile told Greene that if he did not stop, she would block him from further contact.
She told investigators that Greene then began coming through the drive-through at her workplace “and would stare at her while she was getting his food,” making her feel uncomfortable. The juvenile told investigators she informed other employees and managers, who told Greene “not to come back to the business because he was upsetting her.”
Davis and Spano took a recorded statement from Greene on May 25.
He told them the juvenile first contacted him about four or five months earlier when she sent him a Snapchat friend request.
Greene said he didn’t know who she was and asked what she looked like, so she sent him a picture.
Greene said he knew her to be a student where he had worked as an SRO.
“He said at that point he explained to her that he was an SRO” and “he could not be friends with her” before deleting her contact information, according to his statement.
When Greene was asked by investigators if he had asked her the questions the juvenile described in her statements, he denied doing so.
Greene told investigators “that he could not say that someone else had not contacted her saying they were him and asked her those types of questions.”
Greene provided his Snapchat identification. Investigators told Greene they knew that Snapchat content is quickly deleted from the application, but would send the social media site a search warrant requesting contact information between his user account and the juvenile to see if it could be determined who made first contact.
Greene then told investigators he was “99 percent sure that she contacted him first.”
Investigators “pushed” Greene “on the fact that he started off saying that she had contacted him and now he is saying that he might have initiated the contact.”
He was asked to explain in more detail.
Greene replied that he “might have sent her a friend request by hitting a random person application that exists within the Snapchat app.”
When questioned further on the time frame he and the juvenile were in contact, Greene “again changed from his original story of a couple of hours to a couple of weeks.”
Investigators reviewed “disputed facts,” including whether Greene violated the departmental ethics clause of his Oath of Office by the interactions, if he contacted the juvenile “in an attempt to establish an inappropriate relationship,” and if he committed a misconduct violation by stalking. Also reviewed was if Greene’s conduct resulted in “damaging the reputation of the department or its personnel.”
CONCLUSIONS, CREDIBILITY
Investigators reached several conclusions.
The juvenile “was found to be credible in her statements about how the contact between her and Officer Greene began on Snapchat,” offering “consistent accounts” during interviews.
The only part of her statement found not to be credible was why she believes that Greene was told by management at her job “that he was not allowed to be on their property.”
Investigators found the girl’s “age and immaturity to be contributing factors to the fact that this situation continued for the length of time that it did.”
A credibility assessment by investigators found Greene “not credible” in two areas of his statement to Davis and Spano.
He replied affirmatively when asked if he had contact on Snapchat with the juvenile after receiving a friend request, but didn’t know who she was, “so he asked her what she looked like and she sent him a picture.”
Greene told the investigators he then recognized her and wrote in response that they could not be friends because of his position, and deleted her from his social media account. Greene said the “entire encounter couldn’t have lasted more than a couple of hours.”
When investigators told Greene they were going to get a search warrant to try and establish a contact timeline, Greene “immediately started to change his story,” Davis wrote.
“It was noticeable that his entire demeanor had changed,” he wrote.
“(Greene) eventually changed his story about the time frame that they communicated over Snapshot to about two weeks,” according to the credibility assessment.
RECOMMENDED FINDINGS
Recommended findings of the investigation include “a preponderance of evidence to prove that (Greene) did not commit this offense in violation of law” or Greeneville police “rules, regulations (or) policies.”
But investigators sustained the allegation that Greene’s actions “did have the potential to damage the reputation of the department or its personnel by his dishonesty and untruthfulness during his Garrity interview.”
The Garrity rule stems from a U.S. Supreme Court case involving New Jersey police officers who were directed to answer questions that could have subjected them to criminal prosecution or lose their jobs. The court found the practice unconstitutional.
Under the Garrity rule, public employees involved in an internal investigation have the right to not answer questions if any statements made could be used in a subsequent criminal proceeding. Greene consented to be interviewed by investigators. No criminal charges were filed in relation to the matter.
The investigation also found “a preponderance of evidence” to prove that Greene’s actions did violate the police department’s Code of Conduct and Ethics “as it is unethical for an officer of the Greenevile Police Department to be untruthful during an official investigation.”
The investigation did not reveal sufficient information to establish if Greene’s Snapchat contact with the juvenile “did in fact turn into sexual discussions as (alleged) because those conversations could not be recovered.”
“Due to this, it cannot be determined if his social media use tarnished the reputation of the department or the Town of Greeneville,” Davis wrote in a “not sustained” finding.
Greene was found to have shown “dishonesty and untruthfulness” during the interview, as defined in departmental disciplinary process guidelines for the investigation of misconduct and citizen complaints.
DECISION TO DISMISS
On May 21, a department order of protection was issued advising Greene to have no contact with the complainant, not to use a third party to contact her, not to “troll” or stalk the complainant or her guardians or friends and not to be at or near her workplace, school or home.
Greene was suspended with pay on May 25 from the police force pending completion of the internal affairs investigation.
Greene, a former auxiliary officer, was hired in July 2019 by the Greeneville Police Department. He received a “meets expectations” assessment in an internal performance review for 2021 completed in February 2022 as part of routine evaluations done on all Greeneville police officers.
“Officer Greene is positive and helpful. He received compliments from parents on his interaction with kids at his school,” one section of the review states.
“Officer Greene is a competent officer of the Greeneville Police Department. He takes initiative and helps out with anything needed without supervision. He is a great asset to the SRO program,” the supervisor conducting the review summarized.
Ward recommended the termination of Greene’s employment with the department on June 2. The recommendation was approved the same day by City Administrator Todd Smith.
Ward declined comment. He referred questions to the Town of Greenevile Human Resources Department, which provided documents relating to Greene following a Freedom of Information Act request by The Greeneville Sun.
Greene could not be reached for comment. He had until June 22 to to file a written demand for an investigation with the town Civil Service Board if he chose to appeal. There is no record of Greene having done so.