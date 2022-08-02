GPD Officer Promoted To Sergeant Aug 2, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Greeneville police Chief Tim Ward attached chevrons on the lapel of police Sgt. Gina Holt, who was recently promoted to the rank. Photo Special To The Sun Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gina Holt was recently promoted to the position of sergeant with the Greeneville Police Department, according to a Town of Greeneville news release.General Sessions Court Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. swore Holt in as a police sergeant on July 26.Holt previously served as a detective and patrol officer. After assignment for more than nine years as a patrol officer, Holt became a detective in 2015.Holt began her career with the Greeneville Police Department in December 2005.Holt also serves in other roles for the Greeneville Police Department. She is a field training officer, teaches report writing and is a hostage negotiator.Holt serves as a liaison with Adult Protective Services, the Department of Children’s Services, the Town of Greeneville Safety Committee, and the Town of Greeneville Wellness Committee.Holt was instrumental in helping implement the Americans with Disabilities Act plan for the Greeneville Police Department. Changes implemented include an assisted-open door at the main entrance.Holt also serves on the Greeneville City Employees’ Credit Union Credit Committee.Holt is known within the department as “Momma Gina,” because of her willingness to mentor and direct her fellow officers, the news release said.A career highlight for Holt was being selected in 2018 by the Optimist Club of Greeneville as police department Officer of the Year. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Gina Holt Greeneville Police Department Police Work Institutes Military News Release Career Highlight Sergeant Officer Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Meth, Cocaine, Other Drugs Seized After Traffic Stop Enforcement Efforts Stepped Up In War Against Drugs Our August Calendar Girl Town Officials Discuss Future Of Roby Fitzgerald Adult Center REVIEW: ‘DC League of Super-Pets’ Has Super Voice Cast