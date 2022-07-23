GPD Seeks Public's Help In Locating Juvenile Male Jul 23, 2022 57 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Greeneville Police Department seeks help from the public in locating a juvenile male who ran from law enforcement custody about 7 p.m. Friday, according to a police department news release.The white male is about 6 feet tall, has blonde hair and weighs about 150 pounds.The juvenile was last seen wearing blue jeans, an unbuttoned blue-and-white checkered button-down shirt, a white T-shirt underneath, and leg shackles.“The juvenile is considered dangerous, and if someone has contact with someone matching this description, please contact 911 or your local law enforcement agency,” the release said. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Juvenile Male Clothing Shackle Shirt Greeneville Police Department Blue Jeans Help Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Relief Sought For 3 Lillelid Defendants On Fingerprint Issue Speeding Drivers Focus Of 'Operation Southern Slowdown' Afton Man Killed, 2 Injured In Weekend Crash Annual Virginia Highlands Festival Kicks Off July 22 In Abingdon Pair In Custody After THP Pursuit