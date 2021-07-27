The Greeneville Police Department and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are investigating circumstances leading to the death of a man whose body was found Tuesday night in a Whirlwind Road home.
The man had not been identified Tuesday night pending notification of relatives.
“At this time, the investigation remains active and ongoing. The body will be sent for autopsy to determine the cause of death,” TBI spokeswoman Leslie Earhart said in an email response to questions.
The TBI was brought in to assist at the request of 3rd Judicial District Attorney General Dan E. Armstrong, Earhart said.
Greeneville police also requested TBI involvement “due to potential conflicts of interest,” Assistant Chief Michael Crum said in an email.
Crum did not elaborate on what the potential conflicts of interest are.
Additional details as they become available will be published in The Greeneville Sun.