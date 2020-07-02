Ashley Rose Gentry, 37, of 406 Elk St., was charged about 9 p.m. Wednesday by Greeneville police with resisting arrest, public intoxication, disorderly conduct and possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Police received a call about a woman screaming at other people through her apartment window, Officer Robert Anderson said in a report. Gentry was sitting outside her apartment “cussing other people” when officers arrived, the report said.
Three pills found by Gentry were determined to be Diazepam. Gentry was charged with public intoxication for causing a public annoyance and was taken to the Greene County Detention Center. At the jail, Gentry’s temperature was taken and found to be 102 degrees. She was taken to Greeneville Community Hospital East to be examined.
As she was being discharged from the hospital, Gentry allegedly continued to yell and swear, creating a disturbance, and ignored warnings to stop.
Gentry was held on bond pending a first appearance in court.