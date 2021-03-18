Nearly 50 people were indicted Monday on a range of offenses by a Greene County Grand Jury.
Most defendants will appear March 31 for arraignment in Criminal Court.
STOLEN VAN, CRASH
Among those indicted on criminal offenses was a woman who allegedly stole a van last September from a Greeneville funeral home and was involved in a crash that injured occupants of another vehicle.
Connie Diane Poore, 44, of 1760 Baileyton Main St., was indicted on charges of driving under the influence, driving under the influence-4th offense, two counts of reckless endangerment, driving on a revoked license-4th offense, leaving the scene of an accident with injury and theft of property valued more than $2,500 but less than $10,000.
Poore stole the van on the night of Sept. 15, 2020, from Jeffers Mortuary on North College Street, according to Greeneville police.
The Chrysler Town & Country van driven by Poore crossed the center lane of West Main Street near Fann Drive and struck a car approaching in the oncoming lane. Both occupants suffered minor injuries, police said in a report.
Poore fled on foot from the crash scene and hid in a patch of weeds about 60 yards away before being taken into custody.
Poore had slurred speech and gave off an odor of alcohol. She suffered a fractured leg in the crash and was physically unable to perform field sobriety tests. After checking Poore’s criminal record and finding three previous DUI convictions in the last 10 years, a search warrant was obtained from a judge for a blood draw, the police report said.
“By getting behind the wheel of a motor vehicle, Poore recklessly engaged in conduct that placed the two occupants of the vehicle she struck in imminent danger of death or serious bodily injury,” the report said.
Poore posted $25,000 bond in December, according to court records.
ATTACK ON INMATE
A Greene County Detention Center inmate who allegedly seriously injured another inmate last year was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault.
Matthew T. McNutt, 25, of 365 Colvert Road, allegedly attacked the inmate on Aug. 14, 2020. The inmate suffered a fractured eye socket and cheekbone that required treatment at Greeneville Community Hospital East, a corrections officer’s report said.
Video evidence showed McNutt to be the attacker. McNutt allegedly admitted committing the assault, a report said.
McNutt also has charges pending following a police pursuit on July 10, 2020. Charges include two counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of aggravated burglary, felony evading arrest, two counts of auto burglary, theft of property valued over $1,000 but less than $2,500, theft of property valued under $1,000 and other offenses.
OTHER INDICTMENTS
Others indicted Monday by the grand jury, along with charges, include:
- Conley Ball, 29, of 526 Crescent Drive: two counts of driving under the influence, tampering with evidence, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a handgun while under the influence, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in personal injury.
- Danny Marvin Baltes, 40, of 351 Butchertown Road, Fall Branch: possession of methamphetamine.
- Roger L. Broadwater, 32, of 63 Shady Rest Circle: two counts of filing a false report.
- Anthony T. Christianson, 28, of 249 W I Bowman Road: harassment.
- Sonny Lee Clendenin, 36, of 35 Shadow Wood Park: theft of property valued at $1,000 or less.
- Lesia J. Crawford, 55, of 4340 Jearoldstown Road, Chuckey: burglary and theft of property valued at moire than $2,500 but less than $10,000.
- William Randall Church, 44, of 107 Charles St.: possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell or deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Cassondra Duncan, 30, of 117 S. Highland Road: possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and driving on a revoked license; in a separate indictment: possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell or deliver, criminal impersonation and resisting arrest; in a third indictment: failure to appear.
- Rachael Dawn Ealey, 35, of 40 Mt. Pleasant Lane: introduction of a controlled substance into a penal institution.
- Andrew Ryan Elpers, 42, of Asheville, North Carolina: burglary.
- Kendrick Ray Estepp, 26, of 142 Fox Road, Chuckey: assault and vandalism; in a separate indictment: assault, vandalism, vandalism valued at $1,000 or less and aggravated criminal trespass.
- Christopher John Fenner, 43, of Ell Street, Elizabethton: driving on a suspended license, failure to exercise due care and failure to provide evidence of financial responsibility; in a separate indictment: driving on a suspended license, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to provide evidence of financial responsibility.
- Keith Allen Fitzgerald, 52, of Henry Street, Johnson City: possession of a Schedule II drug with intent to sell or deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving without a license; in a separate indictment: failure to appear.
- Tyler Michael Gardner, 25, of 121 Frank Roberts Road, Chuckey: three counts of evading arrest and resisting arrest.
- Donnie Eugene Johnson Jr., 46, of 110 Joe Ball Road: theft of property valued at more than $2,500 but less than $10,000.
- Jonathan Scott Jones, 38, of 45 Rader Sidetrack Road: possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to sell or deliver and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance with intent to sell or deliver; in a separate indictment: aggravated assault, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to sell or deliver and possession of a Schedule III controlled substance with intent to sell or deliver.
- Michael Chad Kesterson, 43, of 5562 Asheville Highway: possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- William D. Manning, 20, of 1110 Carters Valley Road, Mosheim: evading arrest; in a separate indictment: failure to appear.
- Cory Ryan Mathes, 28, of 1520 Nolichuckey Road, Chuckey: unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and reckless endangerment.
- Samantha Michelle Miller, 35, of 150 Boles Lane, Chuckey: burglary, theft of property valued at more than $1,000 but less than $2,500, vandalism with damages more than $1,000 but less than$2,500 and public intoxication.
- Jeffery D. Morgan, 37, of 3167 Sunnydale Road: possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Michael A. Morgan, 50, of 135 Pleasant View Drive: driving under the influence, driving under the influence-4th offense, driving on a revoked license, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Tyler Warren Nunley, 23, of 1290 Ottway Road: possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell or deliver, two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission or attempt to commit a dangerous felony, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a prohibited weapon.
- Ashley Nicole Phipps, 29, of 202 Ross Blvd., failure to appear.
- Jacqueline Star Robinette, 29, of 1275 Whitehouse Road: two counts of evading arrest. possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a revoked license and failure to provide evidence of financial responsibility; in a separate indictment: failure to appear.
- David C. Rogers, 41, of 115 Horse Creek Road, Chuckey: public intoxication.
- Melinda Dawn Shapiro, 37, of 112 Bird Circle: possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.
- Katrina Amber Smith, 19, of 1510 Old State Road 74, Telford: possession of a Schedule V controlled substance with intent to sell or deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Raymond Dudley Webb, 40, of 171 Concord Road, Mohawk: theft of property valued at $1,000 or less.
- Willie J. Webb, 56, West Highway 25/70, Newport: two counts of driving under the influence, two counts of reckless endangerment and, child endangerment, driving on a revoked license and driving on a revoked license-4th offense.
- Bobby Lynn Whitaker, 40, of 7800 Old Stage Road, Chuckey: theft of property valued at $1,000 or less and theft of property valued at more than $2,500 but less than $10,000; in a separate indictment: possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Dionicca Doreen Wilson, 38, of 140 Chestnut Ridge Road: possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell or deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence and theft of property valued at more than $2,500 but less than $10,000; in a separate indictment: possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell or deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Bryson A. Woods, 21, of Sunshine Circle, Newport: possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to sell or deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.