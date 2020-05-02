A father was indicted Friday by a Greene County Grand Jury on two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the February death of his infant daughter in Greeneville.
Lavelle Jamal Scott, 24, was also indicted on charges of aggravated child neglect and aggravated child abuse.
Scott was served arrest warrants on those charges in the Greene County Detention Center, where he was being held on a violation of probation charge. Bond for Scott was set at $750,000 pending a court appearance.
On the night of Feb. 2, Greeneville police were called to a home in the 1600 block of Highway 70 Bypass, where they found 5-week-old Sophia Flora Fields unresponsive, a police news release said.
The infant was taken by Greene County-Greeneville EMS to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, the release said.
An investigation by the Greeneville Police Department, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services began into the circumstances leading to the death of an infant girl.
The investigation revealed the child’s father, Lavelle Jamal Scott, “was responsible for (the baby’s) death,” the release said.
Evidence was presented Friday to the grand jury.
“The investigation remains active and ongoing, and no further information will be released at this time,” the news release said.
Sophia-Flora Juanita-Marie Fields was born on Dec. 29, 2019. Services were handled by the Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Johnson City.
The news release said Scott is a Greeneville resident. Scott listed an address on University Parkway in Johnson City when he was charged Feb. 3 with felony reckless endangerment after allegedly throwing an axe out of a car in which he was a passenger during a pursuit involving the Greene County Sheriff’s Department that ended with a crash at the intersection of Rheatown and Snapps Ferry roads.
The driver told deputies that Scott had thrown the axe out of the car during the vehicle pursuit.
The driver and two others in the car were also charged with offenses in the case. The case was waived to a grand jury. Scott has a May 8 Greene County Criminal Court date scheduled in that case, according to court records.
On Dec. 16, 2019, Scott was charged by Greeneville police with aggravated domestic assault, joyriding and resisting arrest.
Police went to an address on the 70 Bypass Highway and spoke with the victim, who said Scott had held a knife to her throat, punched her in the eye and damaged her apartment because she would not let him borrow her car.
The woman told police that Scott “forcefully took her car keys and told her that he needed to go to an unknown address in Johnson City to get pills to sell,” a police report said.
Scott entered guilty pleas in Jan. 15 in Greene County Criminal Court to a lesser charge of domestic assault, along with the resisting arrest and joyriding charges.
Mother Brandy Fields of Johnson City posted March 9 on the Justice for Sophia-Flora Juanita-Marie Fields Facebook page that her daughter’s death was still under investigation, but added that the infant did not die of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.
“My daughter was taken from me for no reason she was a month and 5 days old when she passed…everybody can say what they want but SIDS was not the cause her face and body was bruised when I finally got to see her. When I arrived in Greeneville she was already cold. The police said she was hit in the face with something or dropped on something,” Fields wrote.
“I miss you so much Sophia-Flora…mommy thinks about you all day every day,” Fields wrote Friday.