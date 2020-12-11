A Greene County woman who allegedly refused to return her 3-year-old grandchild to the girl's mother on Thanksgiving Day and spent the night in the woods with the child waived a preliminary hearing this week in General Sessions Court.
Belinda Renee Wilson, 54, is charged with felony custodial interference and child abuse, neglect or endangerment. The case will be presented to a grand jury, court officials said.
Wilson is free on bond pending grand jury action.
The next Greene County Grand Jury will convene on Jan. 4, 2021, although the case may not be presented to the grand jury until later in the year.
Zella Linklater, 3, was reported missing Nov. 26.
Wilson, of of 725 Meadowbrook Road, was seen by her daughter entering a wooded area with the girl about 2:30 p.m. Nov. 26 at the end of Bumblebee Lane, off Horse Creek Park Road in the Horse Creek Recreation Area in Cherokee National Forest.
An extensive search for Wilson and the 3-year-old was conducted by the Greene County Sheriff's Department, Greeneville Emergency & Rescue Squad, Hawkins County Rescue Squad, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, FBI, K-9 units and multiple volunteers.
The girl was found with Wilson on Nov. 27 in dense laurel thicket undergrowth near the Greene County Fishing and Hunting Club. The little girl had some bruises but was otherwise unhurt. She was medically cleared at the scene and is now home with her parents in Mosheim.
Wilson told deputies “she didn't remember anything from the previous night,” a deputy’s report after she and the child were found said.
Zella’s mother told deputies that Wilson had her daughter for two weeks “and that she had made multiple requests to get her daughter back.”