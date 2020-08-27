The Town of Greeneville Parks & Recreation Department will host a dedication ceremony and grand opening of its new park on Saturday.
The grand opening will be at 11 a.m. for the park, which includes a 3-acre dog park, an 18-hole frisbee golf course, and a nature trail. The park is located at 375 Whirlwind Road.
Summer hours for the park will be 10 a.m. until dusk Monday-Saturday, according to a release from the Parks and Recreation Department. Sunday hours will be 1 p.m. until dusk.
The dog park is divided into two separate fenced-in areas, a 2-acre lot for large dogs and a 1-acre area for small dogs. Membership will be required for admittance to the dog park. This is expected to help the department maintain an orderly and safe place for all who visit the park, the release stated.
Registration paperwork and dog park rules are currently available to pick up at the Eastview Recreation Center. Anyone wishing to pick up registration information for the dog park is asked to call 638-3144 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Due to the Recreation Center being closed to the public at this time, appointments must be made to pick up paperwork and to complete the registration process for the dog park.
The frisbee golf course features 18 holes in a rolling, natural setting with the Whirlwind Road location providing a scenic environment for this course. For those not familiar with the sport of frisbee golf, imagine playing golf with frisbees being thrown into wire baskets set at each hole/box. Interest in the sport is growing rapidly, especially in this area.
Each of the 18 boxes on the course feature basket sleeves that have the adaptability to change in order to make the course more difficult and challenging. The Recreation Department hopes to be a host site for disc golf tournaments in the near future.
A mulched nature trail surrounds much of the park. The trail measure slightly over 1 mile in length. Due to the close proximity of mountain views and the quiet location, this trail is expected to become a favorite spot for residents to enjoy walking and jogging, the release stated.
The park was constructed at the site of an old city landfill that was closed in the early 1970s. The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation performed numerous ground checks and inspections at the proposed site before and during construction to ensure the site was safe for a public park.
The Recreation Department and construction crews strictly adhered to state guidelines during each phase of the project, according to the news release.
The new park was constructed with grant funding from the Boyd Foundation and the State of Tennessee, along with capital improvement funding from the Town of Greeneville.