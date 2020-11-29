Charges of child abuse, neglect or endangerment, and “flagrant” child non-support were formally filed over the weekend against the grandmother of a 3-year-old after she allegedly refused to return the girl to her mother and spent the night in the woods with the child.
Belinda Renee Wilson, 54, of 725 Meadowbrook Road, was taken to the Greene County Detention Center after being released from a hospital. Wilson was held pending a first appearance in General Sessions Court.
The child was reported missing Thursday. Wilson was seen by her daughter entering a wooded area with the girl about 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the end of Bumblebee Lane, off Horse Creek Park Road in a remote area of the Horse Creek Recreation Area in Cherokee National Forest.
The action prompted an extensive search by ground and air by members of the Greene County Sheriff's Department, Greeneville Emergency & Rescue Squad, Hawkins County Rescue Squad, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, FBI, K-9 units and multiple volunteers, a sheriff’s department report said.
Sheriff Wesley Holt said Friday that Zella Linklater was found with Wilson in dense laurel thicket undergrowth by a fallen tree near the Greene County Fishing and Hunting Club. The little girl had some bruises but was otherwise unhurt. She was medically cleared at the scene and returned to her parents. Zella is now home in Mosheim.
Wilson told deputies “she didn't remember anything from the previous night,” a report said.
Wilson requested medical attention and was taken to the hospital by Greene County-Greeneville EMS. After being cleared by medical staff, Wilson was taken to the jail.
Zella’s mother told deputies that Wilson had Zella for two weeks “and that she had made multiple requests to get her daughter back.”
The daughter went to Wilson’s house Thursday to retrieve Zella, but Wilson was not home. The daughter saw Wilson driving toward the Meadowbrook Road home, but Wilson turned around and left.
The daughter waited at the home for about two hours. Wilson returned but drove off again. She was followed by Zella’s mother on Horse Creek Park Road to Bumblebee Lane. Wilson parked on the dead-end road and went into the woods with the girl.
Zella’s mother called 911 Dispatch. She received a text message from Wilson stating that “they were going for a walk and didn't want to be bothered,” the report said.
Deputies arrived on scene and began searching, with K-9 assistance. When the child could not be located the rescue squad was dispatched and the search continued. It was resumed Friday morning.
Rescue squad members located Wilson and the 3-year-old “after she heard them walking close by and started yelling for help,” the report said.
Zella was last seen wearing a red dress and snow boots. Authorities were concerned about cold temperatures overnight and possible hypothermic conditions.
Others assisting included the Debusk Volunteer Fire Department Rehab Unit. Two drones with thermal imaging equipment were provided by the Cocke County Sheriff’s Department.
“It was a good team effort and we had a good outcome,” Holt said.