During the COVID-19 pandemic, Tennesseans self-reported symptoms of anxiety and depression at rates of more than 40%, more than double the normal prevalence of any mental illness in a given year.
The finding is part of a survey conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Tennessee and across the U.S. on feelings of anxiety and depression during the pandemic.
To help address the issue, the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services will receive more than $53 million in additional funding from the federal government to address post-COVID mental health and substance use needs, according to a news release.
The supplemental block grant funding will add more than $27 million to mental health services and nearly $26 million to substance use services over the next four years. The funding is part of a $3 billion allocation included in the American Rescue Plan signed into law in March.
“The new funding comes on top of significant supplemental funding from the federal government and new investment of state dollars,” the release said.
The state mental health agency has received an additional $55 million in COVID-19 relief funding from the federal government since the start of the pandemic. Gov. Bill Lee and the Tennessee General Assembly also increased the department’s budget for next fiscal year by more than $44.1 million.
The most recent rounds of federal funding supplement the state’s existing Mental Health Block Grant and Substance Abuse Block Grants.
The new dollars “will expand the availability of evidence-based treatment services, strengthen the statewide network of crisis services, support the continued and expanded use of telehealth services (and) respond to the unique needs of children,” the release said.
The state agency and federal partners will allow “room for mental health and substance use treatment agencies across the state to design programs that meet their communities’ unique needs.”
“With the outpouring of support for mental health and substance use needs in our state, we have a priceless opportunity to bring about significant change and make a difference for Tennesseans who are struggling,” said Marie Williams, commissioner of the state agency.
Williams added that mental health and substance use impacts “brought on by the stresses of the pandemic are with us, and these generous investments at both the state and federal levels are going to make sure we and our community behavioral health providers can continue to rise to meet the need.”
“We are tremendously grateful to our amazing network of providers across the state who answer the call and respond with compassionate care to help people find new lives in recovery,” Williams said.
Tennessee also saw a significant rise in drug overdoses in the first few months of the pandemic.
Through the work of Regional Overdose Prevention Specialists in Northeast Tennessee and across the state, along with the efforts of other harm reduction groups, the drug overdose rate returned to normal levels, “but still too many Tennesseans are dying from a preventable cause,” the release said.
To learn more about services available for Tennesseans who have no insurance or no way to pay for services, visit TN.gov/behavioral-health