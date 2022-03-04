Five commercial properties in the heart of downtown Greeneville are to receive funding for improvements through a state grant awarded to Main Street: Greeneville, the organization announced in a news release.
The money comes from a $150,000 Downtown Improvement Grant awarded to Main Street: Greeneville in October 2021. The local nonprofit agency was one of 14 across Tennessee to receive the state grants through the program established using $1.85 million in Rural Economic Opportunity funds.
To be eligible, communities had to submit applications and be a designated Tennessee Downtowns or Main Street communities, according to the news release. In turn, Main Street: Greeneville solicited applications and proposals from the owners of properties within the Main Street Overlay District in downtown Greeneville.
Main Street: Greeneville received 12 applications which were reviewed and scored by an independent third party, according to the news release.
“While were only able to fund five projects the fact that we received 12 applications speaks volumes about the property owners in our community and their desire and willingness to reinvest in downtown Greeneville.” said Jann Mirkov, Main Street executive director.
The five properties receiving funds are 120/122 W. Depot St., which received $11,556 for millwork to transform the two storefronts of Brolin & Bailey into one, masonry work, painting and installing a canopy; 122 S. Main St., which will replace windows, brick repair, metal work and install an awning for $17,265; 127 W. Depot St., which received $30,058 in funding to remove a storefront display section to create outdoor dining space at Tipton’s Cafe, along with tile work and metal work; 248-250 W. Depot St., the home of Theatre Depot, which will do brick repair, prep and painting, lighting and install an awning for $32,757; and 119 W. Depot St., which received the maximum of $40,000 for a storefront and entrance door change-out along with window replacement at the former Kyker Department Store, a future beer garden and entertainment space.
The grants require a minimum 25% in matching funds from the awardees.
“These five projects have a combined project cost of $210,778 for the scope of work to be done during this phase of reinvestment,” Mirkov said. “For most of the recipients, their overall project costs that include major changes to both interior and exterior space far exceed the assistance they will receive from our grant but we are pleased to be able to provide some monies toward facade improvements. The improvements include a wide scope of work from painting, brick work and window replacements to storefront renovations.”
Main Street: Greeneville will be working with The First Tennessee Development District to administer the Downtown Improvement Grant. The public will have a number of projects to follow over the course of the next 18 months, but before visible signs of change take place the grantees will work with the administrators to go through the proper channels in order to get the grants underway, Main Street: Greeneville stated in its news release.