The Greene County Commission voted unanimously during its meeting Monday to appropriate $50,000 to fund Greene County’s share of a required grant match for the Greeneville-Tusculum-Greene County Industrial Development Board to purchase the undeveloped portion of the former Greene Valley Developmental Center property.
The Industrial Development Board formed by the local governments is attempting to bring the 336 undeveloped acres of the former Greene Valley site under local control.
The board plans the purchase the property with the help of a grant through the state government.
The grant from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development creates a 90%-10% split of the cost of the property for the local Industrial Development Board to make the purchase.
The purchase price of the 336 acres of undeveloped property, currently owned by the Tennessee Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities, is $1.5 million.
Therefore due to the cost split grant, the Greeneville-Tusculum-Greene County Industrial Development Board will pay $150,000 of the $1.5 million, and the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development will pay the rest of the cost of the purchase.
The municipalities involved in the industrial development board are splitting the $150,000 local match evenly.
The Town of Greeneville, the City of Tusculum, and Greene County have all now set aside $50,000 to pay the local $150,000 match.
The Tusculum Board of Mayor and Commissioners approved Tusculum’s $50,000 portion of the match during a meeting on April 25.
The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved Greeneville’s $50,000 portion of the match during its meeting on May 3.
The final piece of the match fell into place on Monday when the Greene County Commission approved Greene County’s portion.
The local industrial development board will only have control over the undeveloped portion of the property south of Edens Road.
The developed portion of the property that includes all the structures of the former developmental center along the 11E Bypass will remain in the hands of the Tennessee Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities.
The budget recently passed by the state legislature and signed by the governor includes $60 million for a new Tennessee Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities regional office to be built at the site.
The Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities facility will include administrative offices, a seating and positioning clinic and other services.
The regional office will be one of three regional offices in the state.
In addition to the new Greeneville regional office in the the East Grand Division of the state, a regional office will be constructed in Nashville in the Middle Grand Division, and a new regional office will be located in Arlington in the West Grand Division of the state.
A $30 million new Tennessee College of Applied Technology will also be constructed at the former Greene Valley property.
The Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) facility will either be located on the developed portion or undeveloped portion of the property, but according to Greene County Partnership President Jeff Taylor, officials would like to place it on the developed portion of the property along 11E that will not be relinquished to local control. State agencies would have to come to an agreement for the facility to be placed on the DIDD-owned developed property.
The current completion date for both projects is 2025.
OTHER BUSINESS
The County Commission authorized allocating up to $25,000 for Greene County Animal Control to purchase a new walk-in freezer.
The current walk-in freezer at Animal Control has come to the end of its useful life and has been having issues. Therefore, a new one was requested.
The commission also gave permission for multiple grant applications.
The commission authorized Greene County Road Superintendent Kevin Swatsell to apply for a Federal Lands Access Program grant. The grant requires no match.
The goal of the grant is to improve transportation facilities that provide access to or are located within Federal lands.
If awarded, the grant funds could help Greene County make improvements to roads, bridges, culverts and drainage as well as installing guardrails and signage on county roads in the Cherokees National Forest, county roads adjacent to the Cherokee National Forest and county roads that provide access to the Cherokee National Forest.
The commission also authorized Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison to apply for a Childcare Community Development Block Grant for the purposes of improving Greene County child care. The grant requires no local match.
The Greene County Commission will hold a budget workshop on May 31 at 6 p.m. in the Greene County Courthouse, 101 S. Main St., to discuss the upcoming 2022-2023 fiscal year budget.