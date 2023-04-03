An $855,000 grant from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation will enable the City of Tusculum to double the capacity of its wastewater treatment plant and make other infrastructure improvements.
The grant is part of a package of 43 TDEC grants to municipalities across the state totaling more than $203 million.
City of Tusculum officials received word last week of the grant award.
“We did anticipate the grant as long as our application met the requirements for the grant, as it was a non-competitive grant provided by (the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021) through the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation,” Mayor Alan Corley said.
The grant requires a $140,000 match from the city. Corley said it will provide for:
- a doubling of the capacity of the City of Tusculum wastewater plant by the addition of another treatment tank and expansion of drip fields;
- development of a Comprehensive Asset Management Plan, “which is basically a detailed assessment of our current system and best practices to keep it in top operating condition going forward,” Corley said.
- the extension of the city wastewater system into a section of the College Hills subdivision to help alleviate failing septic systems.
Tusculum’s wastewater treatment plant was completed in 2014 as part of a sewer project along East Andrew Johnson Highway in the city. Commercial and residential customers along East Andrew Johnson Highway in Tusculum are able to hook in to the self-contained wastewater treatment system.
City officials advocated the wastewater treatment plant as a means of providing revenue to the city through sales tax returned from new businesses that locate along Tusculum's commercial corridor. The city continues efforts to promote businesses locating along East Andrew Johnson Highway.
“We are very excited to receive these funds in order to expand the capacity of our system to support future development along East Andrew Johnson Highway, as well as to begin the process of extending the system into residential areas having issues with septic systems,” Corley said. “This expansion would have been very difficult for the city to fund without the assistance of the TDEC grant funding.”
The city was assisted with the grant application process by the First Tennessee Development District and JMT Engineering.
The project must be completed by the end of 2026.
Tennessee received $3.725 billion from the American Rescue Plan Act. The state’s Financial Stimulus Accountability Group dedicated $1.35 billion of those funds to TDEC to support water projects in communities throughout Tennessee, including Tusculum.
Of the $1.35 billion, about $1 billion was designated for non-competitive formula-based grants offered to counties and eligible cities. The grants announced last week are part of the $1 billion non-competitive grant program.
The remaining $269 million will go to state-initiated projects and competitive grants, according to TDEC.
“These grants will address important water infrastructure needs across rural and urban Tennessee communities. We look forward to the improvements these projects will bring, and we commend the communities who have gone through the application process.” Gov. Bill Lee said in a TDEC news release.
“We are grateful to the local applicants, and we anticipate excellent results from these grants. This shows that Tennessee recognizes the need for improved water infrastructure, and we are grateful for the leadership of Gov. Lee and the General Assembly in seeing that communities get this assistance,” TDEC Commissioner David Salyers said in the release.
The TDEC grant package also includes about $2.35 million to the Town of Greeneville to address aging infrastructure and modernize drinking water and wastewater equipment. Projects include improvements to the water treatment plant, replacement of old generators, relocating transmission lines, and installing new valves.
TDEC’s strategy for distribution of ARPA funds was developed through a Water Infrastructure Development Plan focusing on water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure projects. The plan was developed by TDEC based on input from leaders and experts from agencies “internal and external to state government.”
All ARPA funds must be obligated by Dec. 31, 2024, and expended by Dec. 31, 2026.