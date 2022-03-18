The Greene County Sheriff’s Department is among county agencies that apply for and receive grants that save taxpayer dollars.
The most recent example is a $149,946 grant to replace the heating, ventilation and air conditioning units at the Greene County Workhouse, and the installation of ultraviolet filtration systems in the new units.
The news was communicated to Mayor Kevin Morrison Monday by Ray Allen, sheriff’s department chief deputy of finance.
The funds come in what is known as an ELC grant administered through the Tennessee Department of Health.
ELC stands for Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity for Prevention and Control of Emerging Infectious Diseases. The grant is for “the detection and mitigation of COVID-19 in confinement facilities” and meant to “directly address the COVID-19 pandemic in confinement facilities like prisons, jails, juvenile confinement facilities, police lock-ups, and community confinement facilities,” according to the Department of Health.
Morrison, in a communication to county officials, was complimentary of the efforts of Allen and Sheriff Wesley Holt in applying for and obtaining the grant for the workhouse, at 817 W. Summer St.
“Please thank CDOF Allen and Sheriff Holt for their outstanding diligence in looking for, applying for, and following up on these important grant programs that save us money and assist greatly in keeping our tax rate as one of the lowest in the area,” Morrison wrote.
Morrison said the grant award “represents nearly 1.5 cents of the property tax rate that would have otherwise been needed to replace these end-of-service-life HVAC units.”
Holt said the sheriff’s department is always on the lookout for grants that help pay for needed equipment and services.
“This grant will allow us to replace eight heating and air units at the workhouse. These units have been there since the workhouse was built in 2002, so we have had problems with (them),” Holt said.
He said the existing HVAC units use R22 refrigerant, which was phased out of production in 2020.
“Due to the Covid pandemic, grants are available through the Tennessee Department of Health, and this grant will allow us to replace the eight units,” Holt said. “These new units will have a UV filtration system that will allow the air in the pods to be circulated and cleaned.”
Holt said that the grant “is a great savings to the county, as the taxpayers will not see an increase on their taxes to accomplish this project.”
Holt said that since he took office as sheriff in 2018, “Our department has worked on grants to save the taxpayers money.”
“We have been very fortunate over the last 3.5 years to have received many grants here at the department,” he said.
“We are presently working with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on a traffic safety grant,” Holt said.
The sheriff’s department has obtained surplus military equipment through the federal government in previous grant awards.
“It saves the county money,” Holt said in 2021. “If we don’t take advantage of these federal grants, someone else will.”