Fifteen volunteer fire departments in Greene County will benefit from a $420,000 Community Development Block Grant to enable the purchase of new turnout gear and other needed equipment.
County Mayor Kevin Morrison learned last week that Gov. Bill Lee approved the grant application for fire services improvements submitted by the county to the state Department of Economic and Community Development.
The application was submitted earlier this year. The grant includes a local match requirement of $74,118 approved by the Greene County Commission. The funds will be released when a contract between the state and Greene County is finalized.
“The total of this funding falls just shy of nearly $500,000. This amount of funding is game-changing, and we appreciate your steadfast dedication to our volunteer departments and our citizens,” Morrison wrote in a Nov. 22 email to commissioners and other county officials.
“We struggle mightily to help train, equip, support, and maintain 15 companies of volunteers spread out over 622 square miles providing the absolute lifesaving services we need. These funds are game-changers for us, these departments and our citizens,” Morrison wrote.
Volunteer fire departments in Greene County welcome the funding windfall. Many departments use turnout gear and other equipment in need of replacement.
A TIMELY GRANT
Members of the Greene County Association of Volunteer Fire Departments met with Morrison earlier this year.
“We need help with equipment for our volunteer firefighters,” Ryan Holt, association chief and chief of the Caney Branch Volunteer Fire Department, told Morrison.
The application process included completion of more than 400 citizen surveys.
“This grant came available to apply (for) at the right time, giving the volunteer firefighters the opportunity to be able to purchase compliant turnout gear. It took a group effort among the firefighters to get all paperwork in order,” Holt said.
Volunteer fire departments were tasked with completing the surveys within one week to meet requirements.
“They did not only get 400, they got over 730 surveys completed and turned in so that I could go through them and make sure they were all completed,” Holt said. “The community of these volunteer fire departments were a great help in getting the surveys completed. Thank you to every citizen that took the time to answer a few questions on these surveys so that we could apply for this much needed-grant.”
Holt thanked Morrison and county commissioners “to allow us to work towards a goal of firefighter safety.”
The grant “will provide our volunteer firefighters the opportunity to operate safer with better protection and (National Fire Protection Association)-compliant turnout gear,” he said.
“Our departments struggle with funding due to rising costs of the equipment that is required to protect the firefighters to serve their communities in an emergency,” Holt said.
Some Greene County volunteer departments are using out-of-date turnout gear up to 20 years old “that has been handed down from other departments,” he said.
“Safety is always a top priority in any emergency situation that we may respond to, but our volunteers are out here wanting to help their neighbors when they are having their worst day due to fire,” Holt said. “Our volunteers are dedicated and putting up a high amount of risk to help others by not being able to have the proper equipment to help.”
The new turnout gear will be provided to firefighters who have met the required 64 hours of basic firefighting training, along with live burn training.
Some Greene County firefighters currently have to borrow turnout gear from other departments “just to be able to participate in this type of training,” Holt said.
“Thanks to grants like these, about 45% of our country volunteer fire departments have compliant turnout gear, (with) some of it soon to pass the 10-year NFPA service limit,” he said.
The grant “should provide 150 to 160 sets of NFPA-compliant head to toe protection for our trained firefighters that serves the communities of Greene and surrounding counties,” Holt said.
SUPPORT APPRECIATED
Having financial support from Greene County “is valuable when all volunteers are struggling to survive with aging equipment, lack of membership, and rising costs to operate,” said Marty Shelton, Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department chief.
Shelton said that the cost of personal protective equipment, fire equipment, fuel, utilities and related expenses “goes up a few times annually and now has almost doubled in price from just a few years ago.”
Shelton noted that fire trucks are almost always bought used by the volunteer departments because of the price and the new vehicle build time of 30 months, along with the fact that a new basic apparatus costs between $450,000 and $500,000. New fire trucks “are rare and usually possible only due to a grant,” he said.
Harold Williamson, chief of the Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department, said that the grant “is a huge help to all the volunteer fire departments because most departments have outdated gear.”
“Some of the others are coming close to having outdated gear, like (Mosheim). We all greatly appreciate our county mayor and our county commission for making this happen for us,” Williamson said.
Without the grant, “Most departments would not have gear that is in compliance to fight fire and save lives,” he said.
“To be able to continue what we do it will take the kindness of our county, county mayor and county commissioners. Times are hard for everyone and without public and government assistance a lot of volunteer departments are in fear of going under,” Williamson said.
Holt said that equipment obtained through the grant “will have to go out for a bid process, which will take time.”
“Now, we start looking at what vendors have to offer and narrow it down to three types, from helmet, hoods, coats and pants, suspenders, boots and gloves that all meet the NFPA standards and give our firefighters the best thermal, moisture barrier protection for their safety, he said.
“Fire equipment is like anything else. The prices just keep getting higher and higher,” Holt said.
Shelton said that the gear could cost up to $5,000 “just for the full (personal protective equipment) ensemble,” with an additional $9,000 for a self-contained breathing apparatus, or SCBA, which allows firefighters to breathe in smoke-filled environments.
“The radio each firefighter needs to carry for life safety can start at $1,500 to $2,000 per radio. This easily puts the costs of each firefighter around the $15,000 mark,” Shelton said.
A minimum of two firefighters are sent into structures to attack a fire, and two more are outfitted at the entry point as a backup team, he said.
“This equates to about $60,000 in equipment just to make these firefighters ready to go to work. This in no way includes the nozzles, hoses, fire trucks, ladders, thermal imaging camera, flashlights, et cetera, that also is needed,” Shelton said.
COST OF ‘BUSINESS’
The expense “is the cost to do business to help save lives and property of our citizens. This price does not include a thermal imaging camera, hand tools and radio for communication,” Holt said.
Greene County government “has been a great help in allowing us to apply for this grant and by purchasing an updated radio communications system,” he added.
Greene County, which has the third-largest coverage area among Tennessee counties, recently purchased four new repeater systems, and another repeater to use as a backup if the primary system fails, Holt said.
The county volunteer fire association is also in the process of applying for a regional Assistance to Firefighters program grant to update radios. The county is assisting with expenses for a grant writer, and is prepared to pay a 10% to 15% match if awarded the grant, Holt said.
Shelton added that personal protective equipment “is to protect the members from the IDLH atmospheres they encounter on the types of fires they respond to.” IDLH is an acronym for for “immediately dangerous to life or health.”
“This PPE protects the most expensive and the most important piece of equipment in the department: the firefighter,” Shelton said. “The gear is hot and heavy and only has a 10-year shelf life to be used in firefighting.”
Gear must be processed through decontamination at fire scenes to remove the contaminants of fire byproducts and cancer-causing carcinogens.
“Once the firefighter returns to the station, it must be laundered after each fire to remove all the soot, sweat, and other contaminants. This is not only for the safety of the individual who wears the PPE but to prolong the life of the garments,” Shelton said.
“The ultimate goal would be for each interior-trained firefighter who goes into a burning building to have two sets of PPE to rotate out as they return from fires,” he said.
PENDING GRANTS
Providing needed turnout gear for firefighters compliments $110,000 recently earmarked by Greene County to construct a new radio tower and upgrade the entire UHF/VHF radio system, Morrison said.
The county also awaits word on a pending Regional Firefighting Grant application.
“These funds, which also are substantial, if awarded, will be used for radios and communications equipment for each department, thus completing a full upgrade of the radio system for the volunteer fire departments (and) also serves as an alternate for all other services in the event the primary digital system fails,” Morrison said.
The grant project administrator is Lance Lowery of the First Tennessee Development District.
Morrison thanked the state, Lowery and Holt “for their hard work, effort, support, patience, and diligence in shepherding this crucial funding through to successful completion.”
Volunteer firefighters are also thankful.
“To have funding to help the firefighters purchase these items makes it safer for them and the citizens and visitors they respond to in a time of need. The barbecue suppers, roadblocks, mailout flyers, and all other fundraisers do help, but it can only go so far with the costs being so high,” Shelton said. “The grant and the county’s support is instrumental in the survival of departments. With the grant, this money can now be used to meet other needs to ensure the departments are better prepared.”