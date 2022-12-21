Community leaders agree that all of Greene County will benefit from a resurgence of activity at the former Greene County Developmental Center in Tusculum.
The state has demonstrated its support of developing 336 acres of currently undeveloped land on the Tusculum property, and also bringing in significant tenants to the developed portion of the Greene Valley site.
On Monday, Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced that the Greene Valley project is included among 10 Site Development Grants statewide.
Officials announced that the Tusculum-Greeneville-Greene County Industrial Development Board will receive a $100,000 grant for due diligence studies on the undeveloped tract south of Edens Road.
On Tuesday, officials from municipalities on the IDB met at the Greene County Partnership to formally announce the grant and express optimism for the future of the project.
State grant funds will be used for carrying out archeological and environmental studies to open the way for future development, said Jeff Taylor, president and CEO of the Greene County Partnership.
Taylor said that when the due diligence study is finished and receives state approval, $1.5 million in funding approved by Lee’s office will be made available for purchase of the property.
“We are working through the letter of intent from the state of Tennessee,” he said.
The IDB will complete two letters of support and agreement that the Town of Greeneville and the City of Tusculum will submit to the state planning commission. It’s all part of what Taylor called “a long-term strategy of development” at Greene Valley.
“(It has) huge potential. The key to this development is the right kind of development for Greene County and the region,” Taylor said.
The Greene Valley Developmental Center was closed by the state in 2017. Plans for the developed section of the former Greene Valley facility in Tusculum are also coming into focus.
Locating a Tennessee College of Applied Technology and a regional Tennessee Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities office would provide an economic boost to Greene County and the surrounding area, officials have said. The property has been discussed as a possible location for the college and DIDD facilities.
The current state budget approved by the General Assembly and signed by Lee includes $60 million for a new DIDD facility and $30 million for a Tennessee College of Applied Technology.
Development at Greene Valley has great potential for the area.
“We’re very close to getting the ball across the line,” Taylor said.
Corley and other Tusculum officials have been working with the state since the developmental center closed.
“I guess the most significant thing to me is it’s another sign the state is willing to support the project,” Corley said about the $100,000 grant.
Doty said that Greeneville and Tusculum cooperating on the project benefits residents in both municipalities.
“I think you have the opportunity to put good jobs in the community. It will benefit all of us. I think by working together, it can make our community better,” he said.
Morrison said state support for plans at Greene Valley “is exciting.”
“It’s an opportunity to do something that’s very complementary for our community and also honor the educational heritage of Tusculum,” he said. “We think the campus out there in Greene Valley we’re going to inherit will be very complementary in that regard.”
Interest in the Greene Valley site is already being expressed, Taylor said.
“We have started conversations with major site selection companies,” he said.