Grants continue to fuel improvements at the Greeneville Municipal Airport.
The airport has received $50,000 in grant funding to install equipment to provide self-service fuel availability at the facility.
Airport Manager Steven Neesen reported to the Greeneville Municipal Airport Authority at its monthly meeting Friday that the state has allocated the funding through the grant, and a request for bids for the needed equipment has been sent out.
Neesen said he is also researching grant funding availability to address drainage problems around the T-hangars. Some of the hangars collect stormwater inside after heavy rains. All of the T-hangars at the facility are currently leased.
Work is also continuing on moving the threshold for runway 23 by about 250 feet, which will address line of sight issues and help the airport obtain a standard operating license from the Federal Aviation Administration. Currently, the airport is operating on a temporary license that expires later this month.
Expanding the threshold will mean the removal of some trees on airport property that are obstructing the lines of sight, Neesen said.
Also during the meeting, there was extended discussion about a sublease proposed for renting the third floor of the office/large hangar building at the airport. Subleases on non-aviation uses require the approval of the Airport Authority.
A federal law enforcement agency is interested in leasing the space to relocate an office now in Morristown. Funds for needed work to prepare the space for offices has been budgeted by the federal government, the Airport Authority was told. That work will include the addition of a conference room on the third floor, new carpeting, painting and the addition of security entrance doors.
Authority members had some questions about a draft of the lease. The authority decided not to take action on the sublease to await the answers to those question and for a final draft of the document.
The building is currently leased by NMSG LLC, and in the past has been occupied by Landair and Forward Air corporations. Scott Niswonger shared a brief history of the facility, which has been occupied by businesses and entities he has led for almost four decades.
Over the years, there have not been local government funds available for addressing regular maintenance issues and improvements of the building, Niswonger said. About $300,000 has been invested in the last two years to make improvements to the building without a request for reimbursement from the town.
A portion of the building is now subleased to Vertical Flight Technologies. Demolition and construction was needed to prepare it for the air transportation service to move into earlier this year. That work was paid for by the Airport Authority.