A workshop on preserving tombstones and other features of cemeteries will be held April 23 at Old Harmony Cemetery in Downtown Greeneville.
The public is invited to participate in the daylong event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the historic cemetery located behind Greeneville Town Hall, 200 N. College St.
The workshop will be led by Jonathan Appell, a gravestone preservationist, in partnership with the Andrew Johnson National Historic Site.
The day will begin with discussion of historic preservation, with a focus on masonry, cemeteries, and gravestones.
The group will take a short walk-and-talk tour, visually surveying some of the most historic gravestones and monuments in need of repair.
Hands-on cleaning demonstrations will focus on safe and effective removal of biological activity, graffiti removal and prevention, and removal of rust, lime and calcium.
Following the demonstrations, participants will be encouraged to adopt a gravestone and perform the cleaning process.
During the workshop, food will be available at the first Food Truck Friday presented by the Greene County Partnership, located near the cemetery. The Waffle Project Family will be taking lunch orders from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Old Harmony Cemetery was established in 1791 and contains graves of Scotch-Irish settlers who established Greeneville, including Dr. Hezekiah Balch, William Dickson, Mordecai Lincoln, Valentine Sevier and others.
For more information on this event, contact Graham Perry, historic cemetery preservation specialist with the Tennessee Historical Commission, at graham.perry@tn.gov.