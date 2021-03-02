Joseph B. Black, 38, of North Roan Street, Gray, was served arrest warrants Monday afternoon by sheriff’s deputies for driving under the influence, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
A Tennessee Highway Patrol warrant was served at Greeneville Community Hospital East, where Black had been taken following a wreck earlier in Greene County.
As Black was being walked to a patrol car, two glass pipes fell out of his pants leg. Black told deputies he also had something in his sock.
After arrival at the Greene County Detention Center, the sock was removed and about 8.7 grams of suspected methamphetamine was found. Deputies also found about 2.7 grams of suspected heroin.
Black was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in General Sessions Court.