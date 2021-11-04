A grease fire about 6:20 p.m. Wednesday damaged the kitchen and attic areas of a house at 8195 West Allens Bridge Road, first responders said in reports.
No injuries were reported.
A resident told deputies that she was cooking french fries in a pot when “the grease popped out and started the fire,” sheriff's Deputy Eric Cutshall said in a report.
She and another resident were unable to extinguish the flames and exited the house until firefighters arrived.
The Caney Branch Volunteer Fire Department, assisted by St. James and Parrottsville firefighters, extinguished the fire.
Caney Branch Assistant Fire Chief Ben Watts was incident commander. Watts reported the homeowner was cooking french fries and hot dogs when the grease fire started.
Flames quickly traveled up the wall and cabinets into the attic.
“With the aid of a neighbor, the homeowner was able to extinguish the majority of the flames with an extinguisher and water hose,” Watts said.
A Caney Branch engine was the first fire apparatus on scene.
When firefighters Dustin Neas and Josh Neas entered structure, they encountered heavy smoke. With the aid of a thermal imaging camera, they were able to locate and extinguish hot spots.
Firefighters “set up a positive pressure fan to aid with smoke removal,” Watts said.
The fire was contained to the kitchen area into the attic, but the entire home sustained smoke damage.
The owner is listed in the report as Michael Hawk. The house is valued at $120,000.
Emergency Chaplain Danny Ricker made contact with the Red Cross to assist the family, Watts said.