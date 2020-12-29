The federal Emergency Food and Shelter Program has awarded Greene County $28,209 to supplement emergency food and shelter services in the area, according to a news release.
A local board will determine how the funds awarded to Greene County will be distributed to support needs in the community for emergency food and shelter services provided by local service organizations.
The Rev. Jamie Lively is chairman of the local program. Serving with Lively on the local board are Danny Ricker, executive director of the Opportunity House; Cindy Luttrell, patient advocacy and experience at Greeneville Community Hospital; Glenda Blazer, executive director of the Roby Fitzgerald Adult Center; Susan Price, Greeneville Community Hospital social services; Wesley Holt, Greene County sheriff; Mary Babb Little, ETSU; Ginger Naseri, of Frontier Health Church Street Pavilion; and Wendy Peay, executive director of United Way of Greene County.
Under the terms of the grant from the national board, local governmental or private voluntary organizations chosen to receive funds must: be nonprofit; have an accounting system and conduct an annual audit if awarded more than $50,000; practice nondiscrimination; have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs and be able to prove expenditures during the funding period; and have a volunteer board if they are a private voluntary organization.
Previous emergency food and shelter funds awarded to Greene County have been distributed by Greeneville/Greene County Community Ministries, Northern Greene County Churches “United in Love” Ministry, Change is Possible (CHIPS), the Tabernacle Mission Soup Kitchen, Voices of Care, and Debusk VFD Rehabilitation Division. For additional information regarding the grant or to be considered as a local recipient organization of funds to reimburse expenditures on emergency food and shelter programs, contact the United Way office at 639-9361 as soon as possible. Letters of request for funding should be directed to the EFSP Local Board c/o Wendy Peay, 115 Academy St., Greeneville, TN 37743. Requests to distribute funds must be received by Jan. 22, 2021.
The Emergency Food and Shelter Program was created in 1983 to supplement the work of local social service organizations within the United States, both private and governmental, to help people in need of emergency assistance. The program is administered by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency.