Tuesday is Election Day in Greene County as voters will go to the polls to voice their choice for president and representatives in Congress.
Polls will open at 9 a.m. at voting precincts across the county and close at 8 p.m. in the election that also features state House of Representative races.
One local election is on the ballot. Voters in the City of Tusculum will select two members for the municipality’s Board of Commissioners.
By the end of Tennessee’s 14-day early voting period on Oct. 29, many counties had surpassed the number of ballots cast during the period in 2016, according to the Secretary of State’s office.
That was true for Greene County. During the early voting period that just ended, 15,220 ballots had been cast for this year’s election, according to data from the Secretary of State. A total of 11,379 people cast ballots in the early voting period or by absentee ballot in the 2016 election.
The early voting totals include ballots cast in person at the Greene County Election Commission during the 14-day period and the number of absentee ballots received through the end of the day on Oct. 29. The county has more than 39,000 registered voters.
Early voting in person were 12,948 Greene County residents, while 2,272 absentee ballots were received during the period. The early voting and absentee ballots will not be counted until Election Day, as according to state law.
The busiest day for the Election Commission during the early voting period was the last one, Oct. 29, when 1,200 people cast their ballots. Office hours for the Election Commission were extended on Tuesdays and Thursdays to 6 p.m., and almost all the days in which more than a 1,000 people voted were on one of those days except for Oct. 26, a Monday, when 1,029 people voted. More than 1,000 people voted on five of the days during the early voting period, and more than 900 people voted on five other days.
PROTECTIVE MEASURES
Due to the pandemic, the Election Commission has implemented measures to protect poll workers and voters for the general election.
Voters will be provided with a pen and a disposable glove to use during the voting process and are asked to wear a facial mask at polling precincts. Hand sanitizer will be available for voter use, and voting areas will be disinfected.
Poll workers have been provided facial masks, shields and gowns to wear while they assist voters. The polling places will also have signs marking where people need to stand to social distance while in line.
Accommodations are in place to allow those who are in quarantine or who have symptoms of COVID-19 to vote. Individuals in either situation are asked to call the Election Commission at 798-1715 for instructions about how to come to the office to cast their ballots.
Absentee ballots must be received by the Election Commission by the closing of polls at 8 p.m. on Tuesday. The Postal Service has designated a site in each county in Tennessee to allow voters to drop off their ballots.
Local voters can drop off their ballots by 3 p.m. on Election Day at the Greeneville Post Office, 220 W. Summer St. The ballots are to be picked up after 3 p.m. by county election officials.
Delivery services such as Federal Express or UPS are also permitted by state law to deliver an absentee ballot to an election commission, but an individual is not allowed to deliver an absentee ballot in person.
ON THE BALLOT
Federal offices on the Tuesday’s ballot include the First Congressional District House of Representative seat, one of the state’s seats in the U.S. Senate and president.
Running for the First Congressional District House seat are Republican Diana Harshbarger of Kingsport, Democrat Blair Walsingham of Eidson and independent candidate Steve Holder of Johnson City.
Candidates for Senate include Democrat Marquita Bradshaw, Republican Bill Hagerty and nine independents.
In addition to incumbent President Donald J. Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden, there are seven independent candidates for president that will appear on the Tennessee ballot.
In the state general election, both incumbents representing sections of Greene County are uncontested. David Hawk, who represents the 5th District that comprises most of the county, is seeking his 10th term in the House. Jeremy Faison, representative for the 11th District that includes a section of the southwestern part of the county, is running for his sixth term.
The local election in Tusculum features a contested race. Incumbents Barbara Britton and Alan Corley and newcomer O.J. Early are running for two seats on the city’s commission.