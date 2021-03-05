Greene County 911 took a significant step Monday in fully implementing the central dispatch system.
Greeneville police officers and county sheriff’s deputies who had been working alongside 911 dispatchers for more than a year training them how to handle law enforcement calls went back on regular duty Monday.
As of 7 a.m. Monday, 911 Dispatchers handle and route calls for every first response agency in Greene County. The central dispatch concept is coming into focus after years of discussion and debate.
‘A MILESTONE’
“It is a milestone. We have been working on this for a while and we are finally able to to get it accomplished,” 911 Director Jerry Bird said.
Under central dispatch, Greene County 911 now handles calls from Greene County-Greeneville EMS, the Greeneville Police Department, the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, the Greeneville Fire Department, all 15 volunteer fire departments in the county, the Greeneville Emergency & Rescue Squad, the Greene County Office of Emergency Management, and The Highlands Air Rescue and Transport service, or H.E.A.R.T., formerly known as Wings Air Rescue.
“It’s been going well. If we have any questions from the police or sheriff’s department they are still willing to to help us with certain (non-emergency) calls that we are not able to give advice on,” Bird said.
Calls dispatchers have not had to contend with in the past include complaints about loud music, vandalism and neighbor disputes.
During the pandemic year of 2020, Greene County 911 Dispatch handled about 76,800 calls that came in on the 911 line and about 124,500 total calls that include fire alarms, medical transport and burglary alarms. There were about 284,500 back-and-forth radio transmissions in 2020 just with law enforcement.
“You have three or four agencies with a wreck. You have to get all the agencies out to a wreck,” Bird said.
The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a surge of 911 calls for about four months at its peak, Bird said.
“We were getting close to 600 to 700 calls a week. That has cut back some to about 500 calls a week,” Bird said. “All shifts are busier than they were.”
Other central dispatch progress includes an improved computer-aided dispatch system, known as CAD, which should be in place in four to six months.
Training that allows dispatchers to take emergency calls from all agencies is nearly complete.
“It’s a major accomplishment for the citizens of Greene County to get us all finally coming together under one roof,” Bird said. “It’s been a team effort for all agencies and departments, for sure.”
GRADUAL PROGRESS
The process did not happen overnight, but rather in a series of steps.
In recent years, the property next door to the 911 Dispatch building on Union Street was purchased, the house on the property was sold and moved, an extensive addition to accommodate additional dispatchers was built with an adjoining parking lot, and new dispatchers hired.
About 85% percent of the calls received at 911 now come from cellphones. Four additional phone lines have also been added at 911 Dispatch to take additional calls relating to law enforcement and other responsibilities, Bird said.
In-house training was conducted, including instruction from law enforcement officers assigned to 911. Along the way, new dispatcher consoles and other equipment was purchased by cost-conscious board members.
Training for recently hired full-time dispatchers continues. Bird noted the efforts of 911 training coordinator Kelley Dabbs and 911 Assistant Director Jon Waddell, who oversees information technology and equipment setup.
Eight full-time dispatchers have completed training in the past 18 months, giving Greene County 911 Dispatch 16 full-time dispatchers, along with several fully trained part-time dispatchers from law enforcement who can fill in on some shifts.
Training has been a cooperative effort, Dabbs said.
“It’s wonderful. Everybody has worked great together,” she said.
Dispatchers had to learn how to use the National Crime Information Center system used by law enforcement, a process overseen by tactical officer and dispatcher Seth Spradlin.
With pandemic restrictions in place, Spradlin was able to train dispatchers in-house, saving the expense of sending them to Nashville.
“He did a great job in preparing our employees to learn the NCIC rules and regulations,” Bird said.
Everything connected to central dispatch also meant additional work for 911 Dispatch bookkeeper Brenda Waddell.
CONTRIBUTORS RECOGNIZED
“I want to thank the sheriff’s department and police department personnel for coming in and training our people and working with us and learning how to work with law enforcement,” Bird said.
Bird also thanked Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison, Greeneville Mayor W.T. Daniels and the town Board of Mayor and Aldermen and county Board of Commissioners for their support.
Five county commissioners are now part of the 911 Board of Directors, which shapes policy.
Bird also acknowledged longtime members of the 911 board who transitioned out in 2019.
“It was soon realized by the new board that we are moving along and making progress. Sometimes, once you get involved on the board and get involved more with the workings of the department you understand more of how the progression took place,” Bird said.
The Greeneville-Greene County 911 Emergency Communication District is considered by the state as an “independent municipality,” Bird said.
In recent years, the county has allocated $120,000 and the city $40,000 toward the operation of Greene County 911.
Additional money may be earmarked by each body for 911 operations as central dispatch assumes new responsibilities and a greater call total to be answered by dispatchers.
“The final amounts are yet to be determined” for the 2021-22 budget year that begins on July 1, Bird said.
Bird offered “special thanks” to police Chief Tim Ward and Sheriff Wesley Holt “for allowing their people to stay there and help us with the transition.”
Ward is also chairman of the 911 Board of Directors.
Central dispatch “is a milestone for Greene County,” Ward said.
‘MORE WORK TO DO’
“We’ve still got more work to do, but we’ve got our basic blueprint on how to get there,” Ward said.
The personnel goal for Greene County 911 is to have 21 full-time dispatchers, with some part-time employees to assist when needed.
“We’ve got funding issues to work out. We’re needing more full-time dispatchers. I think it is just a matter of how to pay for them.”
Ward said dispatchers put a lot of effort into learning from officers assigned to 911 how to take police calls.
“They worked really hard to pick it up,” he said. “It’s a symbiotic relationship. We’re going to have to work together. It’s all communication.”
Besides law enforcement, Holt has extensive experience in other emergency response areas. At one time, he was a 911 dispatcher in Greene County.
“We have turned the dispatch duties over to 911. As a former part-time dispatcher at 911, I have always wanted a central dispatch center. It was redundant to take the call at 911 and then have the caller repeat the information to the police or sheriff’s department,” Holt said.
Having dispatchers taking calls from all agencies is more efficient, Holt said.
“Being in the same room now makes getting the emergency information out in a timely fashion with all stakeholders operating together. If there is an auto accident, law enforcement, EMS, fire, and the rescue squad can now be dispatched at the same time,” he said.
He cited one example.
“A drunk driver traveling on (U.S.) 11E near the city can now have both the city and county officers alerted to be on the lookout,” Holt said.
“Having everyone in the same room will be a benefit to the citizens of Greeneville and Greene County when they experience an emergency,” he said.
The buck stops at the desk of Bird, who sat in on some contentious meetings over the years about the progress of central dispatch.
“Our employees have had a lot of stress on their plates, but they pushed through it,” Bird said. “I’m very proud of our employees and how they’ve grasped this new law enforcement dispatch and kudos to them for all the changes that they have endured in the past year and a half. I’m very proud of the work that they’ve done.”
Bird voiced a sense of relief this week with central dispatch up and functioning well.
“It’s very satisfying to see this finished,” he said.