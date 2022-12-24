Greene County was once again subject to power blackouts Saturday morning as the Tennessee Valley Authority ordered Greeneville Light and Power to curtail its power load due to stress on the power grid caused by bitterly cold temperatures.
The rolling blackouts began at about 6 a.m. Saturday and are being conducted in the same manner as Friday's blackouts, affecting different areas of the county at different times for about 20 minutes at a time.
Greeneville Light and Power President and CEO Chuck Bowlin said Saturday morning that he believed the outages would last until about 10 a.m. according to information from TVA.
Greene County was subjected to rolling blackouts ordered by TVA on Friday for about two hours in the midmorning.
Saturday's blackouts will affect more people during each 20 minute period due to TVA requesting more power use be curtailed.
On Friday, GLPS was ordered to curtail 5% of its power load, however on Saturday morning, GLPS was ordered to curtail 10% of its power load at a time.
Bowlin said that if a GLPS customer experiences an outage for more than 30 minutes then they should call 423-636-6200. Do not call to report an outage unless your power has been out for longer than 30 minutes. Crews need to be able to be reliably dispatched to deal with outages not related to the blackouts, which means keeping phone lines clear of calls related to the blackouts so calls can be received from those experiencing prolonged outages due to other causes that GLPS crews can remedy.
Since it is Christmas Eve, Bowlin said that GLPS will not be able to provide a detailed minute-to-minute outage schedule before blackouts occur due to many employees being home with their families, and blackouts would already be occurring in areas before they could be notified.