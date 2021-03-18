Greene County Animal Control will be closed for any new intake of dogs until April 5 due to the detection of the parvovirus in several dogs there this week.
The decision to close the intake has been made too protect the dogs currently being housed and stop the spread of the virus in future intakes, according to an announcement Thursday from Animal Control.
The staff will be cleaning and sanitizing the facility and monitoring dogs currently in its shelter for any signs of the disease, according to Chris Cutshall, animal control director.
Parovirus, commonly known as parvo, is a highly contagious disease and is potentially deadly, particularly if untreated in puppies and young adult dogs.
Cutshall said the spread at Animal Control is attributed to unvaccinated dogs coming into the shelter. He urges pet owners to make sure their animals are up to date on all vaccinations.
The Animal Control office will continue to be open normal business hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.