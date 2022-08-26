Dog lovers might feel like every day is National Dog Day. Today, it’s official.
Aug. 26 first became the annual day of celebration in 2004, according to nationaldogday.com. Colleen Paige, an animal behaviorist, is credited as having founded National Dog Day, along with many more days that celebrate and bring attention to philanthropy efforts that aid animals in unfortunate situations.
Why Aug. 26? The website claims the date is special because it was the day Paige adopted her first dog, Sheltie, from her local animal shelter. Many such shelters are filled with pets up for adoption. According to the website of the U.S. Humane Society, there are just over 3 million dogs annually in shelters across the country. Yet, only 1.2 million dogs are adopted from those shelters each year.
Many dogs need a home, but Cricket has his with Angela. The two enjoyed the fenced-in grassy fields of W.T. Daniels Park at 375 Whirlwind Road. Located five minutes outside of downtown Greeneville, the park features disc golf and dog exercise objects.
“We come out here just about every day,” said Angela, who only gave her first name. “He loves to play.”
The mission statement on the National Dog Day website explains the real goal of today’s celebration is to bring the public’s attention towards how crowded many animal shelters are. In addition, National Dog Day encourages prospective dog owners to consider adopting from overflowing local animal shelters and rescue missions.
The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society Animal Shelter is no exception, as it is at maximum capacity. Currently, there are 18 dogs in the shelter at 950 Hal Henard Road. Janet Medcalf, the Humane Society shelter manager who has two rescue dogs of her own, said the center is not currently accepting dogs from the public.
“We’re just so full,” Medcalf said. The adoption shelter still accepts dogs from Greene County Animal Control just down the hill from its location. Even though it is at maximum capacity, Medcalf said the shelter took a dog Wednesday morning.
“Animal control really does not want to euthanize. So they give them to us,” Medcalf said. The kennels inside and outside were filled with friendly dogs on Wednesday. From St. Bernards to Jack Russell terriers to a curious basset hound lab mix, the shelter has many to choose from. The shelter takes special care of stray dogs, especially those injured upon arrival.
The Humane Society isn’t the only agency in town that pays special attention to its dogs. Members of the Greeneville Police Department’s K-9 unit have a close connection with their dogs. Sgt. Shawn Hinkle, an officer in the K-9 unit, spoke about the close relationship with his Belgian Malinois, Kojak.
“Kojak and I went through a four-week training program at the Tarheel Canine Training facility in North Carolina,” Hinkle said. Kojak is trained to detect cocaine, methamphetamine, and heroin. The K-9s go through a three-month-long solo training program. After that is concluded, the dog’s handler is brought in for the month-long program. Along with drugs, the dogs are trained to track human scent, whether that be a missing person or a suspect who has fled a scene. The officers stay with their dogs at a hotel during the month of training.
That training is evident. Kojak jumped out of the patrol car, heeled and sat beside Hinkle instantly upon command. Once instructed, Kojak did not move again until given permission to roam. Hinkle has been with Kojak for nearly four years.
“He comes home with me every night,” Hinkle said. When asked if Hinkle has any other dogs at home and if they get along with Kojak, he responded that he has a small Shih Tzu. “Kojak doesn’t pay any mind to it, though.”
K-9 unit dogs serve the police department for about 10 years. Once Kojak’s Greeneville police service time is over, Hinkle said, the dog becomes his.
Medcalf was optimistic about the dogs finding homes and being cared for by the Humane Society. She welcomed prospective owners to the shelter. To free up space, the adoption fee has been half-off for approved adopters for the months of July and August. Original pricing is $100 for adult dogs and $125 for puppies.
Medcalf urged those interested in adoption to visit the Humane Society’s website at https://www.gchumanesociety.com for more information.