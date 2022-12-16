Lora Dickerson of the Tennessee Healthy Transitions Initiative spoke to the Greene County Anti-Drug Coalition Board meeting Thursday.
Dickerson informed the board that the program provides mental health support for people ages 16 to 25, along with employment and educational resources, substance abuse help and aid for those with “a basic lack of resources.”
The program is in its fourth year of a five-year state grant.
Healthy Transitions’ team works in conjunction with Frontier Health. The support program has one office in Nashville and one in Greeneville at 616 E. Church St. The Church Street office has a full living space for participants to use, along with a kitchen and study areas. The facility is open 8 a.m to 5 p.m Monday through Friday.
“Kids are welcome to come if they need a place to study, or need a quiet place to catch up on homework, or anything like that,” Dickerson said.
Dickerson mentioned that if transportation to the Church Street address is a challenge for someone thinking about participating, they will “bring the program to them.”
“We can always come to you if transportation is an issue,” Dickerson said. “We don’t want transportation to be a barrier for anybody.”
Those who participate in the program may choose what aspects they want to get involved in or seek help from.
Dickerson said most young adults involved in the program attend after they get out of school.
The program holds a peer group meeting from 2 p.m to 4 p.m every Tuesday and Thursday.
The program is free and is fully funded through the state grant. It is a “choice” program, added Dickerson, and is “based around the needs of the clients.” Participants do not need to have proof of insurance for therapy.
There is a “young adult leadership council” associated with the program, where individuals may join who are looking to volunteer but do not need to qualify for Healthy Transitions.
Dickerson urged those considering getting involved with the program to reach out to her either via email at ht@frontierhealth.org or by calling or texting 423-639-3213.
In other business, coalition member Lea Anne Spradlen discussed that on Nov. 21 coalition members Wendy Peay, Dr. Robert Locklear and Cindy Wilhoit attended a Greene County Commission meeting and presented a plan for the anti-drug coalition to use funding from the county’s portion of a national opioid lawsuit settlement.
Spradlen said the commission has not yet approved the funding for the coalition, but discussions continue about using settlement funds for events and other channels through the coalition. She added that the Greene County budget committee approved the plan and sent it back to the commission for final approval, set in January.
“That’s a game changer for us if we can get those dollars,” Spradlen said. “There’s lots of things we need to purchase to get our youth coalition going.”
The next anti-drug coalition board meeting will be Jan. 19.
For more information about the Greene County Anti-Drug Coalition, visit www.gcadc.org .
To learn more about substance use prevention coalitions in Tennessee, visit TN.gov/behavioral-health/coalitions .