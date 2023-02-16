The Greene County Anti-Drug Coalition continues to coordinate with other organizations for an active slate of events planned for 2023.
Tyler Wright, Northeast Regional Health Council coordinator for the Tennessee Department of Health, gave a presentation at the coalition meeting Thursday that may soon involve cooperative efforts.
Wright said the mission of the regional health council is to assess health issues in counties like Greene and establish priorities in addressing them.
Wright asked for volunteers from Greene County to serve on the council, which serves a seven-county region.
The council uses data compiled by Ballad Health and the state health department to help identify priorities. Greene County residents polled by the health care organization identified three priorities: addressing substance abuse and overdoses, mental health and student security.
The Northeast Regional Health Council will help put together a community health improvement plan “to tackle these priority issues,” Wright said.
The health council actively works with several other groups similar to the Greene County Anti-Drug Coalition in the region.
“I just think it’s very important,” Wright said. “If you would like to be part of the council, we would love to have you.”
ACTIVITIES PLANNED
Members of the Greene County Anti-Drug Coalition are working with a physician whose onetime addiction to painkillers ended up being portrayed in the acclaimed television series “Dopesick,” based on the book by Beth Macy titled “Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors and the Drug Company That Addicted America.”
Dr. Stephen Loyd, who grew up in the Telford-Limestone area, is chief medical officer at Cedar Recovery in Mt. Juliet and has served as medical director of the state’s Division of Substance Abuse Services. Loyd has spoken in the past at Greene County Recovery Court graduations.
A composite character based on Loyd is portrayed by actor Michael Keaton in the Dopesick series.
A guest panel discussion for a public event called “Dopesick” may be held in September, Lea Anne Spradlen, coalition member and a community navigator with Ballad Health’s Strong Futures program, said Thursday.
“We’re excited about it. We’re hoping to make this a really big event,” Spradlen said.
Coalition Chairman Kenneth Bailey Jr., Greene County General Sessions and Juvenile courts judge, urged the public to learn more about the book and television series.
“We’re always encouraging the the community to read the book and see the series if they haven’t. It’s a great series,” Bailey said.
“It shows it can not only happen to us, it can happen to our doctors,” Spradlen added.
A similar panel discussion was recently sponsored by the Sullivan County Anti-Drug Coalition.
The coalition is also trying to bring a former National Basketball Association player who overcame an addiction to painkillers and heroin to Greene County.
Chris Herren played for the Boston Celtics. He has been in recovery since 2008 and is now a motivational speaker who focuses on substance abuse prevention and recovery.
Herren’s appearance has not yet been confirmed,
“We’re trying to navigate it,” Spradlen said.
Another event focusing on employers is also planned, said Wendy Peay, coalition secretary and executive director of the United Way of Greene County.
The “Employer Summit” will be held on April 26 at the General Morgan Inn. Other participants will include East Tennessee State University, the Greene County Partnership and Greene County Recovery Court.
“We will talk about medically assisted treatment and how it will affect employers,” Peay said.
Other agencies that assist members of the workforce with addiction issues will also be at the summit.
With workforce shortages, many employers are willing to hire those coming from treatment facilities, coalition staff member Cindy Wilhoit said.
“(Some) are employed within one week of completing recovery,” she said. “Employers are willing to hire them.”