Classic tractors that served generations of farmers will be among the items on display at the 27th annual Greene County Antique Farm & Auto Show set for this Friday and Saturday, Sept. 15-16, at the Greene County Fairgrounds. Hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. This Sun file photo was taken during the 2022 show.

