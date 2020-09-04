The middle of a pandemic might not be seem an ideal time to move, but the real estate market in Greeneville and Greene County indicates otherwise.
Local realtors, as well as those in the region, are reporting that they would be able to sell additional homes if more were on the market. People interested in buying those properties in the past few months also include a noticeable increase in individuals from out of state, according to realtors and local building officials.
Reasons for the interest in Greeneville and Greene County is almost as varied as the locations around the country where people now live who are inquiring about local properties.
People from coast to coast have been attracted here by natural beauty, lower taxes, a welcoming community, property prices, location near metropolitan areas and a search for a more rural community to settle in due to the pandemic, according to some of what realtors and officials have been told.
“Although sometimes we may not realize it, we are blessed to be in this area,” said Gail Landers, an agent with Century 21 Legacy.
Greeneville Building Official Bert Seay said a common theme he has heard from individuals who are interested in looking at properties here or have recently moved to the county is the friendliness of local people.
“I have heard many positive comments from them, particularly about people in the community and how everyone is welcoming and make them feel comfortable,” he said.
People are sharing these positive experiences with others in their previous communities.
“The word is getting out about Greeneville and Greene County,” Seay said. “People say they are looking for a good place to live.”
That out-of-state interest, in addition to more local and in-state inquiries into property, has led to a busy summer for realtors. In July, residential closings were up in Greeneville and in Greene County compared with last year, according to statistics from the Northeast Tennessee Association of Realtors.
DRAWS TO COMMUNITY
Both realtors and government officials have had a noticeable increase in inquiries from people out of state about local properties since the pandemic began.
Landers said her office is receiving calls from people in places like New York who are wanting to move from an urban area to a more rural area due to the coronavirus.
“Some are expressing a desire to be more self-sufficient,” she said. “We have had questions about raising cows and chickens. They are asking about properties where they can dig their own well.”
After their pandemic experiences, some are looking for places their children can play outside, Landers said.
Landers and Bill Brown, a broker with Greeneville Real Estate and Auction Team, said they have also been told one of the attractions is the lack of a state income tax in Tennessee and lower taxes overall.
Another attraction is the proximity of Greeneville and Greene County to some larger metropolitan areas, Brown said. His office has had inquiries from people living in New York, California, Florida and the Carolinas.
“Within an hour, you can be in Asheville, Knoxville and Abingdon,” Brown continued. “Our road system is conducive to people being able to get to places with more shopping and restaurants if they wish. Greeneville and Greene County offers a slower pace of life, but we are in close proximity to larger cities.”
The increasing use of technology in selling real estate has also provided individuals out of state the means to investigate properties.
For example, Brown said, a retired couple from California recently purchased a house that they had not seen in person prior to the sale. In addition to photos of the property, Facetime calls and a video taken from a drone were used to help them see the property and allow them to ask questions.
Video footage from drones is becoming an increasingly important tool for agents, Brown said, as it allows potential buyers to see the location of the house in relation to the rest of the property, get a better idea of the size of the yard and see nearby properties.
Local building officials are also hearing from more people out of state. Seay said his office has heard from people during the pandemic from across the country, from New York to Washington state.
Some have said they were looking at Northeast Tennessee as a whole, but chose Greeneville due to the school system, Seay said.
Others have shared that they had to come to the region due to their job and decided this would be a place to move because of the natural beauty, he said. One man who lived in Indiana told Seay he would drive between his company’s facilities in Knoxville and Johnson City using the interstate and Highway 11E.
“He said that he could see mountains from the time he topped Big Ridge through the entire county and thought that this would be a place he would like to move to once the time was right,” Seay said.
A couple recently moved to town from a large urban area in the north. They told Seay they felt like they were in a park each time they went into their yard because their previous home was surrounded by asphalt.
Others have expressed appreciation for some of the lower costs they have found in moving to Greene County, Seay said. A man called from California to get an estimate for the cost of permits to build an addition to the house he had just purchased, he recalled.
The man was pleased to learn his cost would be just for a building permit under $1,000, he said. In California, the man indicated the addition would require about $12,000 in permits.
In researching the area, others say they were attracted to the low crime rate and feel that this is a safe area to live, Seay said.
Greene County Building Official Tim Tweed said his office has had inquiries from people out of state, but also has had an increase in contractors from out of state coming to build locally.
BENEFITS OF NEW RESIDENTS
Migration of people from other communities provides for population growth for communities such as Greeneville, according to Don Fenley, a market research and data analyst with the Northeast Tennessee Association of Realtors.
For example, between July 2018 to the same month in 2019, there were 908 deaths and 665 births in Greeneville, he explained. During that period, there were 144 people who moved into the town, counterbalancing some of that difference between the birth and death rates. For that period, Greeneville’s population declined by 95 people.
Greene County is a community attractive to new retirees, and those retirees have economic benefits for the community. For example, Fenley said, every new retiree who moves to the county contributes about $45,000 in spending for services and products annually. A retired couple can bring about $100,000 in new revenue to the local economy, he added.
While the Northeast Tennessee Association of Realtors does not keep statistics about inquiries from out of state about available properties, agents in our region are seeing an increase of inquiries about properties in recent months from people out of state, he said.
While most of the information thus far is anecdotal, there have been people able to work remotely who have been looking at rural areas as well as those who are searching for a community to settle in during retirement, Fenley said.
However, this interest is not the majority of the inquiries received, he said.
“That does not mean that we are not having people coming from places like Ohio or New York,” Fenley continued. “They are coming, too, but in not as significant numbers as those within the state. Many are attracted because we have a more affordable standard cost of living than some of the places they are now living.”
The website, realtor.com, tracks data of cross-market demand through recording the views property listings get from other states as well as views within the state. According to the website’s data, the highest percentage of the property views for Greene County came from within Tennessee in the past month.
The fact that most of the views are from within the state is not surprising, Fenley said, because historically, people tend to move closer to what may have originally been their home or in the same state.
The highest percentage of out-of-state views came from the Atlanta area, then the Asheville area and the Charlotte area, according to the realtor.com site. Other states in the top 10 were New Jersey, Florida, Illinois and Maryland.