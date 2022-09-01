Greene County is receiving about $7.6 million for water infrastructure improvements from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.
The funding is from the American Rescue Plan act.
According to an announcement from the state, six grants totaling nearly $38 million were awarded.
The grants announced Tuesday are for Greene County, Johnson County, Unicoi County, Warren County, Mountain City, and Clarksville.
According to the press release, The American Rescue Plan, passed in March 2021, “was designed to help Americans recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.” The funds were provided to state and local governments for a variety of potential uses, including improving water infrastructure.
Tennessee received $3.725 billion from the American Rescue Plan, and the state’s Financial Stimulus Accountability Group dedicated $1.35 billion of those funds to the Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) to support water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure projects in communities throughout the state, according to the news release.
Of the $1.35 billion, approximately $1 billion was designated for non-competitive formula-based grants offered to counties and eligible cities. These grants are currently open for application. The remaining $269 million will go to state-initiated projects and toward competitive grants, the release says.
Greene County and its five utility districts were awarded over $7.6 million in collaborative grants to work on the common goal of addressing critical drinking water needs. A collaborative project grant involves multiple entities such as cities, counties, utility districts or authorities working together on activities with a shared purpose or goal.
The five utility districts in Greene County are Glen Hills, Cross Anchor, Chuckey, Old Knox and North Greene.
“The partners will execute 10 projects, half of which are planning, design, and construction projects. Projects include building Asset Management Plans for all drinking water systems, installing automated zone meters to identify and eliminate drinking water loss, replacing aging and failing distribution lines to improve service and arrest water loss, and improving reliability and water pressure by establishing a continued loop of distribution lines,” the press release says.
Each district will get about $1.8 million of funding for projects, according to Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison.
“Many thanks to Governor Bill Lee and our legislative delegation of Sen. Steve Southerland & Rep. David Hawk. For First Tenn Development District for the grant application, and TDEC for making these grant dollars available for us to upgrade our water and sewer infrastructure,” Morrison said in an email.
The Greene County Commission approved about $1.5 million in American Rescue Plan funding for utility projects across Greene County in February to use as a grant match for the TDEC grant. With the grant funding from TDEC now included, about $9 million will go to improving water infrastructure in the county.
“These grants will address important water infrastructure needs across our state, especially in disadvantaged communities,” Lee said in the news release. “We commend communities who have gone through the application process, and we look forward to the substantial improvements the grants will bring.”
“We are grateful to the local applicants, and we anticipate excellent results from these grants,” said TDEC Commissioner David Salyers. “This shows that Tennessee recognizes the need for improved water infrastructure and is committed to helping communities meet that need.”
According to the press release, in awarding the grants, TDEC focused on goals of addressing critical water infrastructure needs across the state including getting non-compliant water systems in compliance with water quality requirements and improving the technical, managerial and financial capabilities of small, disadvantaged or underserved water infrastructure systems.