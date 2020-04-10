Spring brings the beginning of budget preparation for local governments, and while COVID-19 is changing how that is conducted, it is progressing for Greene County.
Seven departments or agencies presented their requests for the 2020-21 fiscal year Wednesday during the first budget meeting of the year of the Greene County Commission’s Budget and Finance Committee.
The meeting was held virtually with some committee members joining using a digital conference platform while others were present at the Greene County Courthouse Annex for the session due to the effort to limit the number present to under 10 in accordance with Gov. Bill Lee’s executive order.
Many of the requests included either additions of personnel or additional hours for others. Presenting budget requests were the Sheriff’s Department, Greeneville-Greene County Emergency Medical Services, the Circuit Court Clerk’s office, the Trustee’s Office, the County Clerk’s Office, the Personnel/Human Resources Department and the Maintenance/County Buildings Department.
While the Sheriff’s Department’s proposed budget for the 2020-21 year reflected less than a 2% increase overall from current funding, it did include a request for an additional nurse at the Greene County Detention Center.
Sheriff Wesley Holt explained that if approved, the new nurse would work the night shift at the Detention Center. Nursing personnel work during the day and evening at the jail.
If an inmate has a medical complaint, the nurses can check them on site and provide basic care or determine whether they need to be seen by a doctor, Holt said.
That ability has saved the Sheriff’s Department a significant amount as the alternative would be to take them to a doctor or to the emergency room at a hospital, he said. The county is responsible for paying any medical bills at a doctor’s office or hospital incurred while an individual is incarcerated at either the Detention Center or Workhouse.
Holt said the nurse would be a worthwhile investment. “I try to be fiscally conservative with our budgets, since I am a taxpayer too,” he said.
The sheriff noted that Ballad Health had changed its terms of billing for inmates, and negotiations about returning to the previous formula have been suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak, but the department hopes for a successful outcome. He explained that the health system previously charged Medicare rates for inmates, but changed its policy recently to charge 50% of the bill for prisoners’ care.
Emergency Medical Services Director Calvin Hawkins asked if the committee would consider the addition of two EMTs in next year’s budget.
The two EMTs would be able to man another truck that would be scheduled for service during the day and evening when the service receives most of its convalescent, non-emergency calls, he explained.
These calls include transporting nursing home residents or elderly residents to doctor appointments. These requests for EMS services have declined about 10-15 calls a day since the coronavirus outbreak, the committee was told. Transports for dialysis treatments have continued at a normal rate.
The committee members were all in favor of adding the personnel.
“I am in favor because the EMS is the one department in the county that is self-sufficient,” said committee member John Waddle.
For the 2018-19 fiscal year, the EMS generated about $170,000 more than its expenditures, including purchase of ambulances, according to County Budget Director Danny Lowery.
Extensive discussion followed Hawkins’ inquiry about including a $1 per hour raise for the EMTs and paramedics. The raise would help the EMS retain good employees and attract employees for vacancies, he said.
The EMS currently has three vacancies. While there is a shortage in the region of EMTs and paramedics, the Greene County service has the lowest wages among the EMS services in the region, making it difficult to attract applicants for openings, Hawkins said.
Increases in wages for the positions have been included in each of the last three budgets, which has helped attract and keep employees each year, he said. The committee decided to revisit the request for the wage increase again as the budget preparation process progresses.
Also tabled for later review was a request from Greene County Clerk Lori Bryant for an additional employee for her office.
There was also some discussion about moving the weekly hours for some offices from 37.5 hours to 40 per week, including the Trustee, Register of Deeds, Animal Control, Property Assessor and Clerk & Master offices.