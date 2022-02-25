The Greene County Board of Education approved a bid for a walking trail at Chuckey-Doak High School during its meeting on Thursday evening.
The work on an existing park at the school is being funded through an $80,000 reimbursable grant, Director of Schools David McLain said, and the bid approved by the board on Thursday is for the installation of three-inch stone at a cost of $41,215.
He said the project calls for lighting along the trail as well, but the initial cost of both the stone for the trail and the lighting came in $3,000 more than the grant.
“I think we have two years to spend this, so we can readdress it with the funds we have left and see what we can do. Maybe there’s another style of lighting we can put on the trail,” McLain said.
Board Member Brian Wilhoit voted in favor of the bid but said the lighting is needed.
“I think it could be a safety issue if someone is out there after hours, so I definitely think we want to address that,” Wilhoit said.
The park is located at the school but open to the public.
The board also approved educational summer camps for all schools this summer through federal funding and a resolution to move $1.4 million from the district’s general unassigned fund to cover architectural work and building improvements.
With that resolution the board also approved an updated list of capital projects needed at various schools as well as a line item for student computers. The list and resolution will be considered in March by the Greene County Commission.
Summer camps are planned for all grade levels this summer, June 6 through July 1, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., plus an additional hour scheduled in the afternoon for teachers.
Summer Learning Camps are planned for rising first- through fifth-graders at all seven of the district’s elementary schools as well as Summer Bridge Camps for rising sixth- through eighth-graders. Those camps were first implemented last summer in response to pandemic-related learning loss and funded through CARES Act Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funding.
High school students will have the opportunity to recover credits over the summer, as is typical.
The board also approved a $150,000 literacy teacher stipend grant that will cover the cost of state-required training, McLain said.
“In order to keep your license, you have to do so much training, and this is a grant for teachers to do that extra training in the summer,” McLain said.
A state-required Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) 3.0 spending plan and Safe Return to Instruction plan addendum were also given approval.
Federal Programs Director Chris Malone said there had been no changes to the same documents approved by the board in the past.
“As long as we have the ESSER 3 grant, we have to approve this every six months even if nothing changes, and nothing has changed since August,” Malone explained.
The board also approved an in-category budget amendment for Save the Children, surplus materials and out-of-state field trips, and recognized West Greene High School Human Services Teacher Stephanie Cox as CTE teacher of the month, and several students whose art now hangs in the board room.
During his Director’s Report, McLain said that the 10 positive COVID-19 cases identified last week among staff and students was the lowest count since the district returned to school for the semester, when cases spiked to some of the highest counts since the pandemic began.
He also thanked bus drivers and other school staff for helping to get students home during the heavy rains that made several county roads inaccessible on Thursday.
“There is some extra rain in the forecast, so we won’t have school tomorrow, but I believe we got all our kids safely to and from school today,” McLain said.
School Resource Officer Teddy Lawing also addressed the board about the issue of vaping in schools and a student’s recent hospitalization. He said SROs used to host parent discussions, but the audiences were limited.
“I hear from parents all the time, ‘I wish I knew what to look for or what to do,’” Lawing said.
He said the county and city SROs are planning an event at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center (NPAC) to provide information to parents on how to address their children’s vaping or drug use. He said the event titled “What Your Kids Don’t Want You To Know” will be in April.
“It will be about an hour and a half long event to talk to some of the parents. We’ve got to get them to talk to their kids,” Lawing said. “It’s a losing battle. I am worried, and it’s pretty serious.”
He said more details would be made available soon.
“We need to take a look at our policy and get tougher on electronic devices,” district High School Supervisor Dr. Cindy Bowman said. “Unfortunately it’s beyond an epidemic.”
Both Greene County and Greeneville City school systems joined a lawsuit against Juul Laboratories over the company’s marketing practices that allegedly directly marketed dangerous nicotine-heavy products to children. Funding that could come from the lawsuit could cover vape smoke detectors and other resources.
The Greene County School Board’s next meeting will be March 24.