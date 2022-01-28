The Greene County School Board approved dress code revisions for the district’s students and employees on Thursday.
The board also approved the donation of land to the Camp Creek Ruritan Club, extended Director of Schools David McLain’s contract and aligned the district’s COVID-19 leave policy with updated CDC guidance, among other business.
The board met at the Greene Technology Center for the January meeting and quarterly joint meeting with the Greeneville City board. Greene County met first. Board members Tommy Cobble and Michelle Holt were absent.
DRESS CODES
The dress code revisions were developed by a committee formed after a Chuckey-Doak High School student addressed the board in August about the student dress code. She said it was outdated and did not reflect current trends as well as that girls’ clothes were more closely scrutinized than boys’.
At that meeting, Board Chair Rick Tipton asked the student to put her concerns in writing for the board, and in December, he said the committee had been formed and meetings were underway. He said the committee was led by Dr. Melinda Pruitt, special education supervisor for the district.
The revisions approved Thursday include changes to the wording around leggings, which students and staff are allowed to wear as long as the top garment covers the bottom, according to the policies.
In the student dress code, other changes include that skirts and dresses must now be no shorter than three inches above the knee, as opposed to two inches in the previous dress code; shorts and holes in pants must be at mid thigh or below, a change from previous rules that shorts should have a 5-inch inseam and holes could not be higher than the knee; and students may now wear sleeveless tops as long as the straps are two fingers-width and the material covers the chest area modestly, the policy says.
Other rules remain the same with minor updates to the language. Vulgar language or obscenities are still not allowed on students’ clothing, undergarments may not be visible and clothing must cover the stomach, chest, ribcage, midriff and back area.
School administration may determine what constitutes a distraction to the educational environment, which is also against the dress code.
Revisions to the employee dress code include that piercings are allowed in the ears and side of nose only, where it previously stated ear piercings were the only piercings allowed; unnatural hair color is removed from the list of inappropriate dress; and jeans may be worn on the last day of the work week, where the previous policy allowed jeans on Fridays.
Board members did not discuss the dress codes at the time of voting, but after the meeting, Board Member Mark Rothe said he was happy with them.
“I feel like we did a pretty good job of striking the right balance on this,” he said. “Some kids are tall, and some are shorter, so the shorts length, for example, I think is more fair for boys and girls. I think we addressed a lot of the fairness issues, and I think we progressed on some things while holding firm on other things, and I just think we did a good job.”
OTHER BUSINESS
A small portion of land, totaling just under a quarter of an acre, will be donated to the Camp Creek Ruritan Club, which neighbors Camp Creek Elementary School. Giving the land to the club will square up its property and provide space for an outdoor stage.
A club member who attended the meeting said the property is used by the community, and being able to build a stage will save club members from having to build a temporary structure each year for the annual music festival the club organizes. He thanked board members for approving the donation.
“It will be going to a good use, so this is a no brainer,” Board Chair Rick Tipton said.
The district’s COVID-19 leave policy for employees is reduced from eight days to five, which aligns the policy with CDC guidance. The policy change became effective with the board’s vote and does not affect cases identified prior to Friday.
Director of Schools David McLain’s contract, which he said had two years and eight months left, was extended through January 2026 to cover the maximum length a director’s contract may be.
A cheer competition planned for the end of February was also approved. The event will be hosted by and benefit West Greene High School’s cheerleaders, and the team invites all schools in Greene County as well as Greeneville High School’s teams to participate. The competition will include five divisions for participants of different ages.
Grants and budget amendments approved by the board on Thursday include one for additional tutoring services at Baileyton, Camp Creek, McDonald and Mosheim elementary schools; one for communication materials for a student at South Greene High School; another grant for the Chuckey-Doak High School park; laptop replacements for high school freshmen through the third round of federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding; and some budget amendments and adjustments to align actual expenses and needs.
The board also approved several policy updates as part of an ongoing process to keep policies up to date with state guidance. Policies updated included ones related to:
- Instructional goals
- Curriculum development
- Basic program, which is being changed to a policy on class size ratios
- Enrollment in college-level courses, which is being changed to enrollment in advanced courses
- Alternative credit options
- Extracurricular activities
- Interscholastic athletics
- Field trips/excursions
- Selection of instructional materials, which is being deleted
The board’s next meeting is scheduled for Feb. 24.