A budget resolution to move $1.4 million from an unassigned fund balance to go toward building improvements and architectural work is on the Greene County Board of Education’s agenda for Thursday’s meeting.
The board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the James W. Parham Central Office board room.
A revised list of capital projects designated by school is also on the agenda, with architectural work listed as needed systemwide and various needed building improvements at multiple schools.
The board will also consider educational summer camps for students at all grade levels planned for this summer.
The planned summer camps will run June 6 through July 1, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., plus an additional hour in the afternoon for teachers.
Summer Learning Camps are planned for rising first- through fifth-graders at all seven of the district’s elementary schools as well as Summer Bridge Camps for rising sixth- through eighth-graders. The camps were first implemented last summer in response to pandemic-related learning loss.
High school students will have the opportunity to recover credits over the summer, as is typical.
A literacy teacher stipend grant in the amount of $150,000 is also on the agenda as well as budget amendments to align costs and revenues and a state-required Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) 3.0 spending plan and Safe Return to Instruction plan addendum.
The board will also consider a bid for work on a walking trail at Chuckey-Doak High School, technology and equipment items to be designated as surplus and multiple policies and procedures as part of the district’s ongoing review process.