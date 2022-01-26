The Greene County Board of Education will consider new dress codes for students and staff in the district on Thursday.
A change to the district’s COVID-19 leave policy, a donation of a little under a quarter of an acre of land to the Camp Creek Ruritan Club, an extension to Director of Schools David McLain’s contract and presentations by Chuckey-Doak High School FFA and CTE Director Dr. Cindy Bowman are also listed on the agenda.
The updates to the district’s staff and student dress codes were created by a committee formed after a Chuckey-Doak High School student addressed the board in August.
The student said that the school dress code was outdated and did not reflect current trends, and that, with it, girls’ dress was scrutinized more heavily than boys’ in school.
Updates address several current trends including leggings, which are allowed as long as the shirt covers the bottom, as well as holes in jeans, which must be no higher than mid-thigh, according to the policy. The acceptable lengths for skirts, dresses, shorts and sleeves is also addressed in the student dress code policy.
The board will also consider changing employee COVID-19 leave from eight days to five for the remainder of the 2021-22 school year based on changes in CDC guidance, according to the agenda.
The land to be donated to Camp Creek Ruritan Club joins the club’s property next to Camp Creek Elementary School. Donating the land will square up the club’s property and give them room for an outside stage next to their pavilion, according to the agenda.
The board will also consider approval of a Greeneville/Greene County Cheer Competition to be hosted at West Greene High School as a fundraiser for the school’s cheerleading team and a grant for building improvements at the park at Chuckey-Doak High School.
The board will meet at the Greene Technology Center, 1121 Hal Henard Road, at 4:30 p.m.