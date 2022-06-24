The Greene County Board of Education will request $15 million from the Greene County Commission to add six new vocational programs of study to Chuckey-Doak and West Greene high schools.
During the school board’s meeting Thursday, the board separately approved a plan to add the additional Career and Technical Education (CTE) courses at the two schools over the coming years and a resolution to request funding from the commission for the necessary building renovations to add classroom and lab space for the programs.
If the funding is granted, the plan would give Chuckey-Doak and West Greene high schools respectively 22,848 square feet and 15,980 square feet of additional space for full on-campus welding, auto mechanics, industrial electricity, health sciences, culinary arts and cosmetology programs at the schools.
The construction and HVAC programs currently taught at the Thomas Howard McNeese Center neighboring the Greene Technology Center would also be moved to Chuckey-Doak
The board discussed but took no action on the plan for CTE in the district on June 17 when the board convened for a workshop at the district’s central office. The board did not discuss the plan or renovation projects on Thursday.
The CTE plan was drafted in response to a resolution made by Commissioner Teddy Lawing and passed by the commission in April instructing the school system to “explore, study and formulate a plan to relocate vocational education for Greene County high school students from the Greene Technology Center to one or more of the high schools in Greene County.”
Director of Schools David McLain said during Friday’s workshop with the board that he and other district leaders including High School Supervisor and CTE Director Dr. Cindy Bowman have met with high school principals and other education leaders, including from the Department of Education, TCAT and Walters State as part of the exploration and study phase to develop the proposed course of action approved on Thursday. He also emphasized the commission’s request for the plan and commitment to granting the district additional funding.
“The County Commission has asked us to formulate a plan for CTE at our present high schools, and 18 commissioners voted in favor of funding this,” he said. “It says in this resolution that the Greene County legislative body would be required to provide funding, and so that’s where we’re at and why we’re here.”
McLain said Friday that CTE leaders from the Department of Education were “in agreement that we’re headed to the right path.”
The district consulted local architect Dave Wright for details related to the additions that would be necessary to house the additional programs.
Wright said Chuckey-Doak and West Greene were selected to house the programs due to their relative convenience in shape and available space to expand, which allowed Wright to “connect the dots” between existing corners in the buildings, and because they are located on opposite sides of the county.
“Our goal at Chuckey-Doak would be to build three labs, eight classrooms and some toilets and circulation space. There’s some flexibility there, where this addition is on the side facing the middle school,” Wright said. “The land lays good, so grading would be minimal. It works very, very good to adapt there.”
Chuckey-Doak is also located under a mile from the former Greene Valley Developmental Center campus, where Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) is expected to begin building a new campus.
West Greene is less convenient, but there is space available.
“What we’ve done here is glued onto the side of the last addition we did there. We’d add six classrooms and two lab areas, and we’ve connected the hallways to just come out towards Midway Road, but we’ve got some topography issues to deal with,” Wright said. “It’s a little more complicated, but it’s the same idea. There’s some flexibility, and it’s a good starting point.”
The district plans for other opportunities to be added to North and South Greene high schools through agreements with other educational entities like Walters State or Tusculum University, and to continue transporting students from those schools to Chuckey-Doak, for example, if they are interested in a program taught there that is not available at their home school.
An agreement with Walters State for welding courses at South Greene was also approved by the school board on Thursday, and Assistant Dean of Workforce Training at Walters State Dr. Anita Ricker said other agreements are being developed for other areas of study.
If the plan is funded and comes to fruition, it would effectively ultimately remove Greene County Schools from the Greene Technology Center, where some courses not currently offered or included in the plans to offer at local high schools are taught.
Students do currently have on campus CTE course options including agricultural education, the most popular option, and High School Supervisor and CTE Director for the district Dr. Cindy Bowman discussed much higher participation in the on-campus options during the workshop.
“There’s probably ten different reasons for it, and the state is a big part,” Bowman said.
Overall student population has declined, scheduling can be difficult due to the required two blocks students must spend at the center, the physical size of the county means some students may spend an hour or more on the bus to attend GTC, and students often prefer to stay at their home school with their friends anyway, Bowman and other leaders noted.
Plus, she said, changing requirements from the state have tightened students’ schedules and incentivized CTE credentials by raising the amount of funding the school receives. Since Greeneville City Schools serves as GTC’s fiscal agent, Greene County Schools students’ home high schools do not get credit in the form of state funding from students earning credentials at GTC.
“We had 227 concentrators in 2020, and just 61 at GTC,” Bowman said referring to the number of students who took two or more courses on a program of CTE study either at their home high school or at the technology center.
“We’ve got over 1800 students, and less than 15% took a class at GTC that year,” she continued. “Part of that was the pandemic, and it is no fault of GTC’s. They do a great job over there, but those numbers are telling, and I absolutely believe the numbers in the courses at GTC would rise if they were offered onsite.”
She and McLain said the district expects to receive some additional funding that can help with the cost to change the format of CTE and vocational education for the district through the new state funding formula, which will be implemented in the 2023-24 school year.
The district will continue to utilize GTC at least for the next year, if the commission approves the funding request for the district to pursue the plan, and the county school board also met jointly with the city Thursday to approve a budget for GTC for the next year.
The Greene County School Board also approved multiple end-of-year budget resolutions, field trips, a cheer camp for South Greene Middle School, a non-faculty band instructor for North Greene High School and updates to multiple policies. Policies updated include those related to:
- Student goals
- Attendance
- Attendance during postsecondary visits
- Transfers within the system
- Withdrawals
- Rights and responsibilities of students
- Procedural due process
- Student discrimination, harassment, bullying, cyber-bullying and intimidation
- Student concerns
- Corporal punishment
The board will not meet in July. The next meeting of the Greene County Board of Education will be Aug. 25.