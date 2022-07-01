Greene County Budget And Finance Committee To Meet Wednesday Jul 1, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Greene County Budget and Finance Committee will meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the conference room of the Greene County Courthouse Annex, 204 N. Cutler St. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Finance Committee Budget Greene County Finance Annex Courthouse Conference Room Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now GPD OffIcer Dismissed After Contact With Teenager Man Allegedly Threatens Neighbors, Kills Dog Loss Of Greeneville Shooting Victim Deeply Felt EMS Standout 'Rex' Johnson Retires After 22-Year Career Active Shooter Exercise Sharpens SRO Skills