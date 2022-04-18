Many churches around Greene County marked Easter morning as early as the sun rising. Hardin's Chapel United Methodist Church on Baileyton Road was among that number on Sunday, and Pastor Roger Crim said it was the first one the church has hosted since the pandemic. "I think we're getting back into the swing of things," said Crim, also a retired U.S. Navy chaplain. The brief early service included hymns and remarks by Crim and was followed by a breakfast prepared by the Hardin's Chapel Ruritan Club. The church and the Ruritan Club also hosted a community Easter egg hunt on Saturday. The church is located at 3320 Baileyton Road.
